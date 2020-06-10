[Survey] Feelings of Loneliness Increase 181% As A Result of Social Distancing and Shelter-In-Place During COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health Interactive released the results of an independent and anonymous online survey of 1,043 respondents conducted to explore the ways that social distancing and shelter-in-place orders during COVID-19 affected feelings of loneliness.

The 'Women's Health Interactive COVID-19 Loneliness Survey' results provide insight into loneliness before the pandemic and how the depth and scope of loneliness changed during the pandemic.

Women's Health Interactive COVID-19 Loneliness Survey Infographic

Survey Highlights:

Top activities people report missing out on the most (respondents chose up to 3): Being with friends and family (59.5%); Dining out (47.2%); Traveling or going on vacation (26.6%); Going to work (26.4%); Going to entertainment venues (24.4%); Working out at a gym or fitness class (23.9%); Attending church (15.3%); Social hobby (12.6%)

→ For complete survey results, anonymous quotes from respondents, methodology and our full infographic, visit:

https://www.womens-health.com/covid-19-loneliness-survey

About the Women's Health Interactive COVID-19 Loneliness Survey:

To examine the specific ways that shelter-in-place and social distancing during COVID-19 affected people's loneliness and to what extent, Women's Health Interactive independently, anonymously, and informally surveyed 1,043 people online about their personal experiences between April 22, 2020, and May 14th, 2020. Complete survey statistics available upon request.

About Women's Health Interactive:

Women's Health Interactive is an online publisher primarily focused on women's health and wellbeing as it pertains to relationships, sexuality and mental health. Women's Health Interactive seeks to empower women by providing a safe place to talk about the sometimes-uncomfortable side of life. Our content is medically reviewed for accuracy and written through an approach that blends fun, humor, and complete honesty.

