Survey finds organic consumers' lifestyle choices bust stereotypes

This study went beyond demographics to get a pulse for what real people who buy organic are really like in their daily choices, including when they prioritize organic in their lives and when they don't. Findings show that organic shoppers are most likely to say they'll listen to any kind of music, followed by rap or hip-hop. Pet owners are more likely than non-pet owners to choose organic. Forty-nine percent of organic consumers consider themselves a sports fan, and those surveyed said they choose organic for wintertime holidays the most and Labor Day and Memorial Day the least.

"Organic should and can be for everyone," says Deverl Maserang, President and CEO of Earthbound Farm. "We're thrilled that these results show a growing and diverse community of people who choose organic fairly frequently."

Meal occasions for organic show variance in prioritization. Seventy-one percent of household shoppers with children in the home say it would be somewhat or very important to them to feed their child's classmates or teammates an organic snack if they were on snack duty. But, only 52 percent of house shoppers say it would be important to them to include organic food at a dinner party.

Additional lifestyle preferences revealed in the "Annual Organic & Other Lifestyle Choices" survey show today's organic consumer is increasingly harder to distinguish from a mainstream consumer:

WHO BUYS ORGANIC TODAY:

48 percent of all organic consumers say they're open to any kind of organic product.

People with kids at home are more likely than those without kids to buy organic (52 percent vs 41 percent).

Not surprisingly Millennials, Gen Z and Gen X are more likely than Boomers to choose organic (upwards of 50 percent for the younger gens, and only 30 percent for Boomers).

Notably, Millennials/Gen Z are the most likely to say they purchase organic food "All the time" (20 percent for Millennials/Gen Z vs 8 percent for Gen X and 7 percent for Boomers).

Only 8 percent of organic consumers in Rocky Mountain and Pacific states say they are "loud and proud" about their organic choices, while that number rises to 36 percent of organic consumers in South Central states.

SO, WHAT DO THEY LIKE OR DISLIKE:

48 percent of organic shoppers still say "no way" to organic Halloween candy, and 34 percent only say yes if it's on sale.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are the most commonly purchased organic product category (84 percent saying they purchase), followed by fresh eggs (56 percent), fresh dairy (55 percent) and fresh meat (54 percent).

Alcoholic beverages was the category with the fewest consumers saying they buy an organic option at least occasionally (10 percent).

Most likely items to buy organic: fresh fruits and vegetables rank first, eggs rank a distant second.

Most likely meal occasion for which to buy organic: dinner, with lunch the runner up.

Why do people choose organic?

75 percent of organic consumers say they choose organic because it's healthier for themselves or their families. The next closest reason (at a big distance) was because "it's higher quality" at 45 percent.

Quality/taste combined: 57 percent either say it tastes better or because it's higher quality.

44 percent say they choose organic because it's better for the environment.

34 percent of organic consumers say they choose organic because it's better for the farmers and field workers.

As part of its commitment to making organic accessible nationwide and to everyone, Earthbound Farm is launching its "I Choose Organic" campaign February 4-17 on its social media channels. This campaign celebrates the many benefits of organic and the personal reasons people are increasingly choosing organic food. Additionally, Earthbound Farm is partnering with nonprofit Big Green to financially support Learning Gardens in schools in an effort to build a healthier future for kids across America.

About Earthbound Farm Organic

Earthbound Farm is a Certified B Corporation® and a unit of Danone North America. It is one of North America's heritage organic brands and one of the largest growers of organic produce. Founded in 1984 on 2½-acres in Carmel Valley, California by Drew and Myra Goodman, Earthbound Farm grew from that small local farm to become one of the first large scale organic vegetable farms by partnering with third-generation conventional farmers who converted land and learned to farm organically while bringing efficient farming practices to organic farming. It is a company built on the social, economic, and environmental benefits of organic.

