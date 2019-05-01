Survey from Edible Arrangements® Indicates 44% of Us Have Three or More Mother Figures in Our Lives

The survey also revealed that while millennials consider their mother to be their primary mother figure (87%), they are more likely to have more "other mothers" than older generations. Nearly one in two millennials have three or more mother figures, including both relatives (grandmother (26%), aunt (23%) and mother-in-law (20%)) and non-relatives, with friends (36%), work colleagues (15%), mentors (14%) and teachers (15%) as part of their mix.

Regarding women specifically, the survey found that not only do they have multiple mother figures in their lives, but one in three (32%) also consider themselves mother figures to three or more people, not including their own children. They also acknowledge that they are always or almost always recognized on Mother's Day by someone other than their own child.

Spoil every mother figure in your life for Mother's Day with two "Other Mothers" Specials: Buy 2 Get 1 Free "For All She Does" Box (Pickup Only – CODE: FORMOM) and Buy 2 Get 1 Free "Berry Best Mom" Bouquet (Pickup Only – CODE: BESTMOM), valid from May 1 through May 12.

To top it off, this year's collection of fresh fruit arrangements arrive in trendy, keepsake rose gold mugs and vases*.

Berry Best Mom Bouquet ($59.99) overflows with fresh, perfectly-crafted fruit inside a polka-dot container*. Featuring juicy grapes, perfectly plump strawberries, and succulent pineapple daisies, this arrangement is the perfect way to every mother in your life how much you care.

overflows with fresh, perfectly-crafted fruit inside a polka-dot container*. Featuring juicy grapes, perfectly plump strawberries, and succulent pineapple daisies, this arrangement is the perfect way to every mother in your life how much you care. For All She Does Box ($44.99) has fresh, juicy strawberries dipped in rich, semisweet chocolate and drizzled with our signature white Swizzle® to create the perfect box of berries. We top it all off (literally) with a timeless white and rose gold Mother's Day cover.

Survey findings are based on a March 2019 survey fielded by AYTM, an independent research platform, and commissioned by Edible Arrangements. The survey included responses from 1,500 people nationwide, ages 18 and older.

*Specialty containers available while supplies last.

About Edible Arrangements®

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com, or through any local Edible® store.

SOURCE Edible Arrangements

Related Links

https://www.ediblearrangements.com

