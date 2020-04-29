Survey From Marcus Theatres® Reveals Moviegoing As Most Missed Activity During Quarantine

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time of quarantine, Marcus Theatres® surveyed nearly 8,800 of its Magical Movie Rewards℠ (MMR) loyalty members to get input on the most missed activities and hear how they are staying entertained.

Non-essential businesses closed temporarily, which disrupted routines and placed a damper on getting out and about. When MMR members in 17 states were asked what activities they missed most, the response was overwhelming. A whopping 93 percent indicated going to theatres to see the latest movies topped their list. Moviegoing at theatres was followed by eating out (78 percent); family gatherings (62 percent); and shopping (43 percent).

Let's face it, going to the theatre is a unique, social experience that's hard to duplicate. In fact, when asked how much theatre-going is missed (versus watching movies at home), 94 percent of respondents said "very much" or a "good deal," and with good reason.

Top 5 Reasons for Missing the Theatre-Going Experience

The big screen (87 percent) DreamLounger℠ recliner seating (67 percent) Seeing new/blockbuster releases (63 percent) Movie theatre popcorn (60 percent) State-of-the-art sound system (57 percent)

"This survey confirms that going to the movies is truly special and meant to be a social experience," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. "Laughing together, crying together and rooting for the hero of the film has much greater impact when watching a movie together in a theatre. It really captures a feeling and the overall magic of the movies."

Screen time at home has been on the rise, while the big screens are temporarily dark. Survey respondents were asked what they are watching at home to help get through the quarantine, and which movies they are most looking forward to seeing in theatres. Here were those top answers.

Watching at Home

Streaming series and binge watching (63 percent) Streaming movies (60 percent) Watching TV (48 percent) Watching movies from a personal collection (38 percent)

Looking Forward to Seeing in Theatres

"Wonder Woman 1984" (48 percent) "Black Widow" (46 percent) "Top Gun: Maverick" (45 percent) "Mulan" (41 percent) "No Time to Die" (35 percent)

Although the theatre-going experience is currently on an intermission, certain movie favorites are still available to combine with at-home activities. More than 50 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations currently offer curbside popcorn pick up, and this is growing given its popularity. In addition, guest inquiries helped inspire the idea of movie treat deliveries (candy and movie theatre popcorn packages). Three packages can be ordered online and delivered directly to homes. Finally, in preparation for reopening, a special gift card offer is available. For details on all three, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.

