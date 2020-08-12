Survey: Hourly Workers Will Return to Work If Weekly Unemployment Stimulus Ends Permanently

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, today released a survey showing that 61% of hourly workers will resume working if Congress doesn't extend the weekly $600 unemployment stimulus bonus.

The report, based on a survey of about 650 gig workers in early August, also shows that many hourly workers (32%) applied for unemployment benefits in the last month but only about half (17%) have actually received benefits.

What isn't clear is what hourly workers will do for childcare when they return to work. Most workers (60%) revealed they don't expect to send their children back to school/daycare until 2021. And 41% said they're spending more on childcare now than they were last year.

"As the government continues to debate economic relief options and states grapple with whether schools are safe to open, workers are left in limbo," said Yong Kim, Wonolo's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "All this, at a time when many businesses including food-production companies, firms supplying grocery stores, and many other essential businesses want more workers and are willing to pay more to get them in the door. Flexible work options, such as those available through Wonolo, are critical right now because flexibility allows people to earn money on their own schedules while balancing childcare needs."

Survey Methodology

Wonolo surveyed 649 workers active on Wonolo between Jul. 23 and Aug 6. We asked the workers a range of questions about COVID-19, their economic finances, and barriers to work. Wonolo regularly surveys workers across the country. To see some of our other surveys, please click here .

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S and has done so since 2014. These "Work Now Locally" opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing. Local jobs are broadcast to local Wonoloers via the app and they can start working as soon as the next day. At Wonolo, we are Making Work, WorkTM. Wonolo has more than 100 employees, including in their San Francisco and Nashville headquarters.

