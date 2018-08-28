Survey: Majority of Republicans, but Few Democrats, Would Consider Supporting a Candidate Accused of Sexual Harassment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the confirmation fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, now hinging on sexual-assault allegations, PRRI released a new survey exploring Americans' attitudes toward sexual harassment, support for female political candidates, access to contraception, and key issues in the upcoming midterm elections.

Most Voters Will Not Support Candidates Accused of Sexual Harassment

Six in ten (60 percent) Americans say that they would definitely not vote for a political candidate who had been accused of sexual harassment by multiple people. Thirty-two percent say they would still consider voting for such a candidate.

More than two-thirds (68 percent) of women, compared to 53 percent of men, say they would definitely not vote for a candidate accused by multiple people of sexual harassment.

"While majorities of men and women both say they wouldn't vote for a candidate accused of sexual harassment, partisanship trumps gender on this issue," said PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones. "Strong majorities of Democratic men and women, compared to only about four in ten Republican women and fewer than three in ten Republican men, say they wouldn't vote for a candidate facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment."

Eighty-one percent of Democrats say they would definitely not vote for someone accused by multiple people of sexual harassment. Only about a third (34 percent) of Republicans agree.

Most Americans Think the U.S. Would Benefit From More Female Leaders

When asked if they would prefer to vote for a man or a woman for Congress in their districts this fall, women are almost twice as likely as men to say they prefer female candidates (22 percent vs. 12 percent). Twenty-seven percent of Democrats say they would prefer a female candidate, compared to only six percent of Republicans.

Most (60 percent) Americans believe the country would be better off with more women in office.

Americans Agree on Women's Health and Reproductive Rights

Two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans agree that pharmacists should not be allowed to refuse to provide contraceptives to women with a valid prescription on religious grounds. Only 26 percent of Americans support such restrictions.

Americans also agree that access to contraception is critical for the financial security of women (70 percent agree vs. 24 percent disagree).

