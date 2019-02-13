Survey: Millennials Don't Want Flowers or Chocolates This Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent digital survey of 500 millennials , almost 50% of contributors agreed that a personal memento would be their Valentine's Day gift of choice. This outweighed some of the other most popular Valentine's Day gifts, such as roses, chocolate and jewelry.

The survey also found that nearly 60% of millennials do not think that Valentine's Day is an appropriate day for a marriage proposal.

"These numbers don't actually surprise me very much," says Alexander Weindling — CEO and Founder of lab-grown diamond company, Clean Origin . "Nowadays, especially as more and more millennials are getting engaged, couples are modernizing all aspects of relationships and breaking a lot of the historical molds."

The survey also concluded — when they do decide to get engaged — that around 54% of individuals would consider a man-made diamond over one that was mined from the earth. And, although most participants did not want jewelry as their Valentine's Day gift, nearly 60% said they would consider a mined diamond for an anniversary, birthday or holiday gift.

"Couples are quickly realizing the massive benefits of lab-grown diamonds — not just for their wallets, but for our earth. I think these numbers will only continue to grow as more and more individuals learn about, and are presented with the option of lab-grown," says Weindling.

About Clean Origin: Founded in 2017, Clean Origin is proud to offer laboratory grown diamonds, providing couples with a new, beautiful, conflict-free choice to bring their commitment to life. The diamond experts behind Clean Origin offer generations of experience and expertise within the jewelry industry and an unmatched white glove customer service experience. Visit them online at cleanorigin.com.

