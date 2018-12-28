Survey: New Orleans one of the world's priciest New Year's Eve destinations

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans is one of the world's most expensive destinations in the world for New Year's Eve accommodation this year, according to a survey by CheapHotels.org.

The survey compared hotel rates in 50 cities across the globe. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a 3-night stay (30 Dec-2 Jan) was determined. Only centrally located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were considered for the survey.

With a nightly rate of $269 ($807 for three nights) for the least expensive room, New Orleans ranks as the fourth priciest destination. Ahead of them are Dubai ($272), Sydney ($274) and Miami Beach ($281), which emerged as the three most expensive destinations.

Along with Miami Beach, other US cities featuring in the Top 10 are New York City ($224) and Nashville ($216). Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, more affordable hotels can be found in Seattle and Chicago, which are offering nightly hotel rates of $116 and $105, respectively for the period around New Year's Eve.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the world for hotel stays on and around New Year's Eve. The rates shown reflect the price for the cheapest available double room for the period spanning 30 December to 2 January.

1. Miami Beach $281

2. Sydney $274

3. Dubai $272

4. New Orleans $269

5. Rio de Janeiro $226

6. New York City $224

7. Hong Kong $221

8. Nashville $216

9. Edinburgh $204

10. Amsterdam $198

For the full results of the survey, check: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nyeve18.html

