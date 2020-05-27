Survey of 14,000 Travelers Shows Domestic Travel is About to Boom

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While most travel has been put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a May 2020 survey indicates new travel trends lean toward domestic travel. As industry leaders, AirportParkingReservations.com and ParkSleepFly.com reveal what the next step may look like for travelers.

"Our customers are telling us that they would like to travel soon," says Carlos Chilin, General Manager of AirportParkingReservations.com and ParkSleepFly.com, "They've indicated that a big factor for their decisions will be the health and safety protocols implemented to make them feel protected. Tourist locations in the United States have a big opportunity to capitalize on the pent up demand that should come as travel increases."

Based on a survey the companies conducted in May 2020 of more than 14,000 U.S. and Canadian travelers, AirportParkingReservations.com and ParkSleepFly.com foresee domestic travel becoming the first choice for that demand. While most respondents (75%) are holding off on rebooking any previously cancelled plans, 57% said that if they were to travel in 2020, it would be domestically in the U.S. and Canada.

The opportunity for domestic travel demand increase is not limited to just air travel. While flights aren't completely ruled out of domestic travel, 43% of respondents said they were interested in taking a road trip in 2020. They also indicated, at 63%, a willingness to drive up to 300 miles for a vacation.

The comprehensive data from this survey shows how eager the travel community is to support their local travel industry. Domestic travel and road trips will be the next big trend once restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted.

