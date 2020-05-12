Survey of 49K Investors Predicts COVID-19 Economic Recovery

MALIBU, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealWealth®, a real estate investment club, surveyed 49,000 real estate investors to predict when the economy will recover from Coronavirus.

The survey asked investors to review three types of economic recoveries from history, V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped. Then predict which recovery period they expect to see following the pandemic.

V-Shaped Recession – 6 to 12 months

In a V-shaped recession, the economy suffers a sharp but brief period of economic decline with a clearly defined trough, followed by a strong recovery. The Recession of 1953 in the United States was a classic V-shape.

U-Shaped Recession – 12 to 24 months

A U-shaped recession is longer than a V-shaped recession, and has a less-clearly defined trough. The Recession of 1973–1975 in the United States could be considered a U-shaped recession.

L-Shaped Recession – Over 24 months

An L-shaped recession or depression occurs when an economy has a severe recession and does not return to trend line growth for many years, if ever. The Japanese asset price bubble led to a lost decade in Japan; this period has been characterized as an L-shaped recovery.

Here are the findings for what type of economic recovery is expected:

24% of respondents believe we will see a V-shaped recovery, meaning an economic recovery within 6 to 12 months.

While 52% believe we will see a U-shaped recovery, meaning an economic recovery within 12 to 24 months.

And 24% believe we will see an L-shaped recovery, meaning it will take more than 24 months for the economy to recover.

