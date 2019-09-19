Survey: Recent Work History Top Factor For Hiring Managers When Evaluating Tech Candidates

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Job applicants' latest work experience carries greater weight than other factors for many IT hiring managers, according to new research from staffing firm Robert Half Technology. Even entry-level candidates should have at least some prior work experience, although education also matters at this career stage, results show. Success on past projects and industry tenure were also important factors for mid- and senior-level positions.

IT hiring managers were asked to rank the factors that carry the most importance when evaluating entry-level and mid- or manager-level candidates' resumes. Their responses:

Entry-level candidates Mid- or manager-level candidates 1. Most current work experience 1. Most current work experience 2. Educational background 2. Past projects and successes* 3. Past projects and successes 3. Years in industry* 4. Relevant certifications 4. Educational background 5. Tech hobbies (e.g., website and app

development, video game playing and

development) 5. Relevant certifications

*Denotes a tie

While strong business and interpersonal skills continue to be necessary for technology professionals, nearly three-quarters (74%) of IT managers said technical skills carried a somewhat or far greater weight than non-technical skills; 22% cited an even split between the importance of technical and non-technical skills.

"A resume tells just one part of a candidate's story," said hiring expert Ryan Sutton with Robert Half Technology. "In today's tight labor market, pursuing a perfect skills and experience match is counterproductive. A smarter approach to recruiting involves gauging applicants' aptitude, willingness to learn and fit with the workplace culture."

Sutton added, "These results show how important it is for students to gain practical job skills while in school through internships, projects or other activities."

