Survey Shows 93% Want to Text and Talk With Local Businesses

Despite 94% of respondents wanting to support small businesses, 87% of patrons opt to shop online because purchasing locally is too inconvenient . Communicating remains a challenge with local businesses. The remedy — according to 78% of respondents — is simply having the ability to text local businesses, according to the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Cloudli Communications , Inc., a leading provider of voice, data and messaging solutions.

The new survey highlights consumers' desires to communicate with local businesses via text and voice depending on the situation. An overwhelming number (76%) of consumers reported they'd be more likely to frequent a small-to-medium size business that offers text messaging. Over two-thirds said they'd make the switch to shopping local if the business offered text messaging.

Interestingly, consumers ranked phone calls and the lowly mailed letter as the least preferred methods of business communication. Conversely, consumers still want to speak with businesses, but on their own terms. A comparison of consumer text and call preferences revealed consumers want to reach businesses — regardless of sector — by text message (see below chart Text v. Call Preferences of Consumers Across Sectors).

Text v. Call Preferences of Consumers Across Sectors





SMS/Text Phone Call Personal Care (e.g., Hair salons, spas & barbershops) 43% 16% Retail Services 42% 20% Restaurants 42% 23% Travel & Transportation (e.g., Ride shares, airline updates) 38% 25% Health & Wellness (e.g., Doctor's offices & gyms) 51% 35% Advertising & Marketing 32% 18% Financial Services 41% 32% Entertainment (e.g., Streaming services, movies & games) 30% 13% Technology Services (e.g., TV, WiFi) 49% 30%

The ability to text message favorite businesses and brands is highly desired by all age groups. When polled, over 80% of all generations surveyed reported wanting to text their favorite brands and businesses.

Respondents were nearly unanimous that there is a time and place for both messaging and calling depending on the situation, though 77% of Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z shared that they're more likely to shop with a business they can text.

"As a small business owner, it can be challenging to stay on top of incoming and outgoing communications," said Gavin Macomber, CEO of Cloudli. "Making use of technologies that enable your team to employ a blended communication strategy provides an opportunity to connect with your customers in a manner most convenient to them."

Other interesting findings from the survey include:

84% reported they'd respond to a text message from a business

reported they'd respond to a text message from a business 66% of consumers noticed an increase in text messaging from businesses during the pandemic

of consumers noticed an increase in text messaging from businesses during the pandemic 7 out of 10 consumers reported that text messaging local businesses has made their shopping experience more convenient

consumers reported that text messaging local businesses has made their shopping experience more convenient 70% shared they'd recommend a local business that offers text messaging options to their friends and family

shared they'd recommend a local business that offers text messaging options to their friends and family 70% of consumers found text message appointment reminders to be among the most helpful

Cloudli Communications recently announced the launch of Cloudli TalkNText ™, a new mobile-first service that equips small businesses (SMBs) with unified voice and Business Texting capabilities , at a savings of up to 70% over industry-leading UCaaS and Business Texting solutions.

About Cloudli

Cloudli Communications, Inc. delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, our solutions include work-from-anywhere unified communications apps for SMBs, VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. Serving over 7,000 customers in the United States and Canada, Cloudli helps businesses across North America better communicate with their customers – how, where and when they want – without compromising security, reliability and efficiency. Find us on the web, LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Cloudli Communications Inc. is owned by CPS Capital , a Toronto-based private equity firm.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Cloudli Media Contact

David Haefele

FortyThree, Inc.

[email protected]

831.621.5661

SOURCE Cloudli