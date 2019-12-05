Survey: Small Business Owners Remain Confident In Southern California Economy

The survey also revealed overall employment has increased over the past six months with millennials making up the largest share of current employees (40 percent). Some 67 percent of businesses reported they spend most of their efforts and resources trying to attract millennials, compared to 1 percent targeting baby boomers.

"This trend in employment is resulting in substantial changes within business infrastructures and attitudes," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "Small businesses in Los Angeles are adapting by changing workplace policies and adjusting work environments to attract a younger workforce."

The survey also revealed:

87 percent of businesses reported having problems recruiting employees with needed skills – 35 percent cite a shortage of qualified candidates and 21 percent indicate office location or commute times as the primary cause

75 percent of businesses were having trouble retaining current employees with 26 percent indicating poaching from other firms, while 24 percent say it is the inability to provide competitive compensation

Younger generation workers care more about flexibility and time-off arrangements than they do about office amenities or work atmosphere

Finally, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act seems to have fallen out of favor. While a substantial 79 percent of businesses supported the TCJA in fall 2018, this has now dropped to 54 percent. The businesses who believe the TCJA has had a positive impact on their business has dropped to 31 percent, down 39 percentage points from fall 2018.

"Our fall survey revealed interesting hiring trends and challenges that small business owners are experiencing while recruiting qualified workers," said Adam Fowler, research director at Beacon Economics. "Still, there is optimism and a positive outlook for the remainder of this year and moving into 2020."

Survey participants included CEOs, managing partners and chief financial and technology officers, among others. The majority of company leaders polled operate small businesses with less than 75 employees.

