SurveySparrow Chosen as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveySparrow, the end-to-end conversational experience platform was announced as a winner of Red Herring Top 100 North America 2020. Red Herring announced the winners of its event, that recognizes the continent's most exciting & innovative private technology companies.

The winners have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on Nov. 17 and 18. The event included two days of keynote speeches, discussions & finalist presentations.

"It is truly a milestone and a recognition that SurveySparrow holds close and we thank our customers for their love, the team for being our true strength & the investors, for their immense support," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups & tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe SurveySparrow embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. SurveySparrow should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

"SurveySparrow has always believed in helping businesses deliver refined and better experiences to their customers and employees alike. Being one of the most coveted awards in the SaaS industry, dedicated to recognize and celebrate exceptional accomplishments and ventures with potential to grow at an explosive rate, it truly is an honour to be a Red Herring's Top 100 North America," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder and CEO, SurveySparrow.

Launched in 2017, October SurveySparrow introduced the world's first chat surveys, and has grown into an end-to-end experience management platform in less than 3 years. The conversational interface helps you collect up to 40% more responses and is more engaging than the plain, dull forms. Constantly expanding and adding more solutions into their experience management suite, SurveySparrow has a growing base of 25,000+ customers and is determined to cross 40,000 by the year-end.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform on a mission to help brands refine experiences at every touchpoint. SurveySparrow's platform bundles Customer, Employee & Product Experience tools such as NPS, 360-degree assessments, Offline, Chat, and Classic Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SurveySparrow's platform empowers 25,000+ customers across 149 countries including Warner bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej & many more.

For more information, please visit www.surveysparrow.com

Press Contact

Tessy Mathew

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +1 (800) 481-0410

Related Files

SurveySparrow.jpg

Related Images

surveysparrow-logo.jpg

SurveySparrow Logo

SurveySparrow, a leading experience management platform

Related Links

About

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_iaUx8ChP8

SOURCE SurveySparrow