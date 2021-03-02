SurveySparrow's New Ad, a Reminder to Ask the Right Questions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We all have taken surveys at different points in time, such as after a support call, placing an order, visiting a website, and a million more times. But not many know about different survey tools or experience platforms.

Started as the world's first chat survey tool, back in 2017, SurveySparrow received major attention for their conversational UI that gets 40% more responses and has been constantly in the limelight, owing to their continuously expanding platform that has bagged many awards.

However, to the world outside the Experience industry, they still think surveys have not evolved and are still stuck in their boring age-old formats. To that end, SurveySparrow has launched an awareness video as a call out to all the misfits and rebels with curious minds that ask the right questions.

A change in the set course or a break in the tradition is what inspires innovation. There's always a way to do the thing we do better. And for that, we need to ask the right questions. This video illustrates just that.

The hero of the video is an adorably cute sparrow, whose questions leave our heads burning with questions. The Sparrow seeks the whats, the whys, and the hows of the world; from the forest fire to melting ice and the COVID pandemic, the Sparrow ensures the viewer misses nothing.

"Why do surveys have to be boring? This question led my initial team and me to build the world's first chat surveys. Asking the right questions can help you change the routine and break traditions. But most importantly, it helps us do the things we do, the better way," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.

Interestingly, the Sparrow is not shown merely as a spectator, but it turns itself into the first-hand recipient of all the extreme situations portrayed in the video. The video ends by urging the viewer, too, to ask the right question, rather than being a spectator.

SurveySparrow, as a part of the Experience industry, has often stated the motto is to refine experiences across touchpoints and customer/employee journeys. And what better way to refine experiences than starting with asking the right questions.

After being in the spotlight for the launch of their inbuilt NPS platform and 360-degree assessments, SurveySparrow reported an explosive growth rate of 300%+ even amidst COVID. SurveySparrow was recently announced as the fastest-growing SaaS product 2021, in G2 Crowd, consecutively for the last two years.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform on a mission to help brands refine experiences at every touchpoint. SurveySparrow's platform bundles tools such as NPS, 360-degree assessments, Offline, Chat, and Classic Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. SurveySparrow's platform empowers 50,000+ customers across 149 countries including Warner bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej and many more.

For more information, please visit www.surveysparrow.com

