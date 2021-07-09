SurveyVitals Unveils New Question Bank Feature

"Healthcare leaders are increasingly looking for dynamic solutions to support a more meaningful understanding of a patient's journey," said Blake Vosburgh, President of SurveyVitals. "The focused level of insight provided by Question Bank not only allows for rapid diagnosis of specific improvement opportunities, but the ability to modulate campaigns and behavior in near real-time. We are excited to continue to work with clients to augment the design of patient-centered experiences and workflows."

SurveyVitals users can build campaigns around patient characteristics, geographic location, or data points from their EHR, billing software or other data platforms. Patient responses populate in real-time (1-3 seconds) within the SurveyVitals reporting platform with access to a number of reporting options for analysis.

Question Bank empowers healthcare organizations to:

Create custom questions to deliver as a part of a SurveyVitals digital patient experience survey or choose from a bank of community-created questions, all of which are nationally benchmarked

Deliver questions to patients who have received care from a specific practice location, site or clinician

Deliver questions to targeted audiences based on patient demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity, or attributes like treatment arm and procedure code

Deliver questions to patients based on demographics of the clinician such as age, gender, specialty, and more

Deliver questions based on performance in specific aspects of the patient experience, such as communication, scheduling or easing anxiety

Limit question delivery to a specific timeframe or to a target response count

The Question Bank feature supplements the proven core SurveyVitals survey offerings, which now total 14 million completed surveys and CMS-approved CAHPS programs. The release comes on the heels of the SurveyVitals mobile application--the first of its kind. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app provides individual clinicians and quality leaders access to key performance indicators and improvement resources across the patient experience--all from their pocket on the go.

