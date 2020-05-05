"Survival Guide To Staying Healthy During The COVID-19 Crisis" Offers Unique Perspective From Renowned Board Certified Health Leader Dr. Gary Donovitz

DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned health leader Gary Donovitz, MD, has just published a guide to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus adapting his established immune system optimization expertise while utilizing evidence-based protocols in the areas of bio-identical hormone therapy, peptide immune optimization therapy and the latest in nutritional science. "A Survival Guide to Staying Healthy During the COVID-19 Crisis" was written to help patients carve a meaningful pathway to healthcare and prevention during and long after the pandemic.

The easy-to-follow guide is intended for everyone facing this crisis, including the healthcare workers on the front line. His plan is designed to be continued after the crisis as a roadmap to age healthier and live happier. Book proceeds will benefit the CDC Foundation.

A board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Donovitz has built a 30-year career compassionately caring for his patients as a clinician, a leading innovator, and an international teacher of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, a field in which he is a pioneer. A champion of changing health care through an individualized, comprehensive treatment of hormone optimization, he is a recognized expert and international lecturer and author. His first book, "Age Healthier, Live Happier," is a best seller on Amazon and focused on avoiding medication through hormone balance.

Dr. Donovitz's hallmark passion for wellness is exemplified by his leadership in changing health care. As he notes in the book's introduction, "I was introduced to the field of hormones and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) many years ago. This field, along with peptides, has opened my eyes to a new reality in medicine that can have an amazing impact on one's life and thus the core of this book."

He is the founder and chairman of BioTE Medical, a leading innovator in Precision and Preventative Medicine , whose cutting edge proprietary medical protocols deliver a lifetime of personalized patient care and individual treatment programs. To date, the BioTE Method has educated more than 4,400 healthcare providers to deliver individualize care and ongoing treatments to extend lifespans and optimize health for both men and women.

"A Survival Guide to Staying Healthy During the COVID-19 Crisis" is available in E-Book on Lulu.com or at DrDCovidBook.com.

