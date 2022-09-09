Survival Tools Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 524.34 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing outdoor recreational activities

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing outdoor recreational activities.

The global adventure tourism industry has grown substantially over the years with many people taking up adventure tourism to cope with their mundane daily routines. The uptake of adventure tourism is relatively high in urban areas and there is no set age limit to undertake such recreational activities. In addition, the health benefits associated with adventure tourism such as reducing obesity and reduced stress are driving the demand for survival tools among end-users such as residential and recreational users. All these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Stringent safety regulations and evolving product formats will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global survival tools market is fragmented by the presence of several established vendors. The increasing product launches by the vendors in the market are contributing to the growth of the global survival tools market. For instance, on June 2, 2022, Sharp-n-Spark launched a two-in-one pocket-friendly tool that can start a fire and sharpen knives. Such product launches are likely to intensify the competition in the global survival tools market during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Product type: pocket tools, first aid kit, compass, and others

Geography: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the product type, the pocket tools segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the cost-effectiveness of pocket tools. Also, the availability of necessary tools, ease of access, and compact size of pocket tools is contributing to the growth of the pocket tool segment in the global survival tools market.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 37% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growing penetration of the internet and the availability of the best camping destinations such as US national parks, state parks, and beaches or coastal areas.

The survival tools market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the survival tools market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the survival tools market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the survival tools market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the survival tools market?

Survival Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 524.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme United Corp., American Outdoor Brands Inc., Bivouac Outdoor, Cintas Corp., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fenix Outdoor International AG, Fiskars Group, Full Windsor, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, L.L. Bean Inc., Leatherman Tool Group Inc., Lifeline, Newell Brands Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Sharpal Inc., SOG Specialty Knives Inc., SureFire LLC, Unchartered Supply Co., and VSSL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

