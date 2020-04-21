Survivor Corps Launches Digital Platform, SurvivorCorps.com, to Empower Community of COVID-19 Survivors to Step Up to Support Pandemic's End

"The moment I received my positive diagnosis, I realized that I was going to be one of the first confirmed cases in my area, and hoping that all went well, I'd be one of the first survivors. With that realization came a great responsibility, but also a great opportunity," said Survivor Corps Founder, Diana Berrent. "Knowing that there were many people like me who had beaten this virus and were looking for a way to help, I made it my mission to build a platform to connect survivors with the medical, scientific and academic research community. By transitioning from a Facebook group to our own dedicated website, we'll be able to expand our reach and further our mission to help end this pandemic. I'm so proud of how quickly we've been able to unite thousands of survivors."

SurvivorCorps.com houses all of the pertinent information for COVID-19 survivors, including a National Blood Bank Locator and a regularly updated list of national and state clinical trials and medical studies, national registries and rapid testing facilities. The website also provides links to alliance partners, including AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), New York Blood Center, New Jersey Blood Services, Blood Bank of Delmarva (DE, MD, VA, PA), Community Blood Center (KS, MO), Memorial Blood Centers (MN) and Nebraska Community Blood Bank, Morrison & Foerster, Saatchi & Saatchi, BOY MEETS GIRL and The MOMS.

A self-described "Canary in the COVID Coal Mine," Berrent founded Survivor Corps to marshal an army of COVID-19 affected volunteers to actively participate in the drive to find an end to this pandemic. Just last week, she represented Survivor Corps at the U.S. Department of State Foreign Press Corps briefing alongside Dr. Eldad Hod from Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Hod is leading the clinical trial - in which Berrent is participant #0001 - to test survivors' blood and plasma that may be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Berrent has already donated plasma twice through the New York Blood Center and has a standing appointment to donate every week.

The "Peace Corps of the Covid Generation," Survivor Corps has established alliances with leading institutions and organizations, such as the New York Blood Center and AABB, to drive efforts to mobilize those affected with the virus to donate their blood and plasma to clinical trials and convalescent plasma programs across the country. Survivor Corps has already catalyzed thousands of volunteers who have responded to this call for action.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States and around the world have been struck with COVID-19. Survivors develop antibodies in their blood and plasma that can be used by the scientific community to unlock the mysteries of this novel virus. The hope is to get people back into their communities and back to work, all while fostering the spirit of unity and solidarity that is urgently needed during this time of crisis.

About Survivor Corps

Survivor Corps is the largest grassroots movement in America dedicated to actively ending this pandemic. We are mobilizing all those affected by COVID-19 to support all ongoing scientific, medical and academic research to find a vaccine and a cure. We hope to get people back into their communities and back to work, all while fostering the spirit of unity and solidarity that is urgently needed during this time of crisis.

With every passing day, thousands of people across the country are being infected with COVID-19. The vast majority will survive and most will likely develop antibodies to the virus. The mysteries to this virus will be solved, in part, by individual donations to scientific research.

Survivor Corps is the epicenter of HOPE. For more information, visit www.survivorcorps.com .

