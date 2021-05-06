Survivor Introduces Redesigned All-Terrain and Endurance Rugged Cases for iPad

"We're proud to continue redefining what rugged looks like with the redesigned All-Terrain and Endurance tablet cases," said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. "Survivor leverages more than 25 years of innovation, industry-leading testing and trusted technology to provide solutions that are rugged enough to withstand the demands of commercial use, yet refined for everyday adventures at work, school and home."

Survivor All-Terrain and Endurance cases feature infused antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal defense. Additionally, durable materials withstand medical-grade cleaning agents and smooth edges limit areas for bacteria growth while making them easy to wipe down.

Survivor All-Terrain

Built from the inside out to meet the standards published in US Department of Defense Military Standard 810G, the Survivor All-Terrain protects the iPad from extreme conditions, including drops, dust, sand, rain, impact, vibration, and a host of other environmental factors. Designed for the military, classroom, and field, features include:

3X military-grade drop protection with four layers of shock-absorbing materials.

Raised faceplate and integrated screen protector shield the device's screen from front-facing drops.

360-degree protection provided by sealed ports, buttons, and camera ring and a dust-proof mesh speaker liner that block out dust, debris and splashing of water from any angle.

For hospitals and other medical professional applications, the Survivor All-Terrain Medical features the same all-encompassing protection as the All-Terrain, made with FDA-compliant materials throughout the case and included kickstand/handstrap.

Survivor Endurance

The Survivor Endurance is a lightweight solution that provides rugged protection for the iPad in a variety of settings. Features include:

2X military-grade drop protection with three layers of shock-absorbing materials.

Dust-resistant TPU port and button covers seal out foreign debris to protect the iPad's vital connectors.

Screen-saving raised edge protects the iPad's screen in front-facing drops.

Survivor All-Terrain and Endurance cases include several additional features for heightened productivity and versatile iPad use. Integrated storage for Apple Pencil on the side of each case keeps the pencil secure, protected, and easily accessible for quick usage. An included combination kickstand/handstrap accessory enables handsfree landscape and portrait viewing, and secure, comfortable on-the-go device operation.

The Survivor All-Terrain and Endurance cases also include essential B2B functionality for customers in restaurants, hospitality, schools, hospitals and other industrial settings. Clear case backs allow for asset tagging and scanning through the material, and low-profile designs offer compatibility with industry-standard charging carts.

Survivor Modular Ecosystem

The Survivor modular ecosystem empowers businesses to accomplish more with their tech in any environment. In addition to the included kickstand/handstrap, the following accessories are compatible with the new All-Terrain and Endurance cases through a simple, one-step installation:

Tablet Stand (MSRP $69.99 ) – 360-degree device rotation, rubberized feet, and a compact, space-saving design make this essential for point-of-sale, front offices and tabletop displays.

) – 360-degree device rotation, rubberized feet, and a compact, space-saving design make this essential for point-of-sale, front offices and tabletop displays. Cupholder Mount (MSRP $39.99 ) – Adjustable base width, stand height and 360-degree rotation provides optimal viewing for both the driver and passenger seat.

) – Adjustable base width, stand height and 360-degree rotation provides optimal viewing for both the driver and passenger seat. Pencil Tether (MSRP $9.99 ) – Securely attaches Apple Pencil to the kickstand/handstrap, allowing for quick and easy tethered use, providing peace-of-mind on the job site or on-the-go.

) – Securely attaches Apple Pencil to the kickstand/handstrap, allowing for quick and easy tethered use, providing peace-of-mind on the job site or on-the-go. Shoulder strap (MSRP $9.99 ) – Premium nylon strap securely attaches to provide a comfortable fit while on the move and for extended periods of time.

) – Premium nylon strap securely attaches to provide a comfortable fit while on the move and for extended periods of time. Handstrap (MSRP $9.99 ) – Nylon fabric and textured handplate provide a secure grip, while antimicrobial protection reduces bacteria growth.

Pricing and Availability

The Survivor All-Terrain (MSRP $89.99), All-Terrain Medical (MSRP $109.99) and Endurance (MSRP $79.99) cases for the iPad 10.2" (8th & 7th generation) are available now at GetSurvivor.com. They are also available for corporate/business-to-business opportunities through Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data and reseller partners.

Survivor products undergo rigorous testing to ensure optimal dependability, durability and performance. They are guaranteed for life, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Survivor is an Incipio Group Brand.

About Survivor:

Say the name "Survivor" and there is an instant connection, an association for tough, trusted and tested protection that exemplifies the brand and our namesake. Survivor pioneered the rugged protection category as the first brand to introduce the MIL-SPEC 810G standard into our case line up, a standard that remains at the core of our product foundation today. Our protection products were forged from the long-standing Griffin Technology heritage with a simple purpose; to build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. Our award-winning products are built to protect in the most extreme environments, yet our adaptable modern aesthetic offers accessible style with proven protection. Survivor. Engineered for the front lines. Used by Everyone.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

SOURCE Survivor