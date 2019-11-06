Survivorship announces their Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2020 Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The regular conference will be on Saturday and Sunday May 16 - 17, 2020 and the Clinician's Conference is Friday May 15, 2020.

The conference will be at the Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center in Pacific Palisades, California. Complimentary lunches will be provided for conference attendees.

This conference provides attendees the opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources.

Previous speakers at these conferences have included:

Dr. Alison Miller https://ritualabuse.us/smart/alison-miller/ Dr. Alison Miller spoke about organized abuser groups, internal keys to safety and building internal cooperation.

Dr. Randall Noblitt https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/ Dr. Randy Noblitt has written about an empirical look at the ritual abuse controversy and cult and ritual abuse.

Neil Brick https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/ Neil Brick has spoken about hate groups and the changes in awareness of severe child abuse crimes.

Video information about the conference is at The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2019 Conference Promotional Video https://youtu.be/e-BgRG1a300

Survivorship is one of the oldest and most respected organizations supporting survivors of extreme child abuse, including sadistic sexual abuse, ritualistic abuse, mind control, and torture. Survivorship provides resources, healing, and community for survivors; training and education for professionals who may serve survivors; and support for survivors' partners and other allies. The organization functions as a support for survivors who may be isolated emotionally or geographically. Through community outreach and training, Survivorship also raises awareness about these difficult issues. The purpose of the conference is to help survivors of ritual abuse and their allies. The conference is for survivors, co-survivors, supporters, helping professionals and others interested in this topic.

