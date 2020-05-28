Susan C. Keating, CEO of WomenCorporateDirectors, Responds to Washington State's New Gender Diversity Board Mandate

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Washington becoming the next state after California to require public companies to have gender-diverse boards of directors, Susan C. Keating, CEO of the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD), says:

"One state mandate is a data point; two is a trend; three is our future.

"Clearly our future is going to include more states mandating at least one woman on boards of publicly traded companies in their state.

"We know that the pipeline of women qualified to serve as directors is vast, experienced, and quickly growing. Every one of our 2,400 members knows at least two more equally qualified women. With the state of Washington's new ruling, we are accelerating our pace into the future."

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. With 2,400 members globally, WCD is the world's largest membership organization of women corporate board members. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 76 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally.

