Susan Davis Joins Certn as First Chief Technology Officer

VICTORIA, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn, a British Columbia-based leader in background screening solutions, today announced Susan Davis as the latest hire to its executive leadership team in the newly created position of chief technology officer (CTO). Davis's track record of restructuring large departments into small teams to expedite product development will boost Certn's engineering culture in speed and efficiency.

With 15 years of experience as a senior software engineer and 14 as a manager, Agile coach, founder and executive across startups and large enterprises, Davis brings a wealth of experience to Certn. Her long record of success in hiring the best people, growing their skills and pushing important decisions into their hands will enable teams to work effectively together, start with quality and minimize complexity and cost in the systems they build. For a growing software company like Certn, those factors can be the difference between success and failure.

In her two most recent roles – vice president of engineering at Dessa and at Xtiva Financial Systems – Davis transformed the engineering culture of growing companies at important inflection points, leading Dessa to a successful exit for its founders, and enabling Xtiva to make significant improvements in quality.

Drawn to Certn by its ability to recognize a vastly underserved need within a variety of markets and its current stage of rapid scalability, Davis aims to be a key player in Certn's meaningful growth, facilitating the success of focused, product-driven teams that will lead to vital opportunities for both Certn and its clients.

Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn, said: "Bringing on a strategic expert who can effectively merge our engineering culture goals with our trajectory of product-led growth was critical to ensure we develop an efficient and productive team that can take us to the next level. Susan's track record of success in team development and management as well as software development lends a unique and holistic perspective on how we can better support our teams."

Rory Capern, CRO, Certn, said: "It was time for our leadership team to grow. Bringing on a skilled executive who has experience across a variety of U.S. and Canadian organizations will elevate Certn's ability to remain product-disciplined and follow a long-term roadmap to success. We all look forward to the skill and unique vision that Susan will bring to our small and mighty team."

Susan Davis, CTO, Certn, said: "Certn is currently at a critical stage — where they remain small enough to be a key agent for change, while also powerful enough to innovate and expand into a variety of new regions, markets and product opportunities. With such a compelling technical opportunity within beautiful Victoria, I look forward to assisting in Certn's rapid growth, while partaking in their unique company culture."

