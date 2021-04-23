Susan E. Harley, MD, FCAP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan E. Harley, MD, FCAP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Educator for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medical Education and her professional excellence as Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Dr. Susan E. Harley

A distinguished physician and educator, Dr. Susan E. Harley proudly serves her medical community as an Assistant Professor in the Molecular Genetic and Hematopathology divisions at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She has dedicated the past year offering her repertoire of expertise in clinical pathology, which is concerned with the diagnosis of disease based on the laboratory analysis of bodily fluids such as blood and urine, as well as tissues, using the tools of chemistry, clinical microbiology, hematology, histology, flow cytometry, and molecular pathology. She has published her work in various pathology publications.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Harley obtained a Master of Music degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2002. She then went on to receive her medical degree at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina. She completed her residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Dr. Harley continued her training with a fellowship in hematopathology at the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and a fellowship in molecular genetic pathology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Harley is an active member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology, the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, and the American Society of Hematology. She is also a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists.

In her spare time, Dr. Harley enjoys reading, listening to and playing music, being outdoors, and interacting with her parrots. She is also devoted to charitable endeavors, including animal welfare and nature conservation.

Dr. Harley dedicates this honorable recognition to her mother, Elaine Harley, and father, Dr. John Harley. She thanks them both for their love and support.

To learn more, please visit https://pathology.uams.edu/faculty/susan-e-harley-m-d/



