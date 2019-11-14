BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan E. Tarry, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine in acknowledgement of her role as a Reconstructive Urologist at Chesapeake Urology.

At Chesapeake Urology, Dr. Tarry treats all urologic diseases and related conditions, including urethral stricture disease, peyronie's disease, ureteral stricture, pelvic floor prolapse, robotic surgery for prostate cancer, urinary diversion, BPH with surgical management, kidney stones, and cancer of the kidney, prostate, and bladder. Specializing in reconstructive and robotic surgery, she guarantees quality by focusing on three pillars: treating patients, the medical training of physicians, and medical research.

Board certified in urology, Dr. Tarry began her educational pursuits at West Virginia University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She continued higher education, receiving a Doctorate of Medicine from West Virginia University. Following this, she completed an internship in general surgery and residency in urology at West Virginia University Hospital, where she specialized in general surgery. Increasing her professional experience, she completed a fellowship with the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons (GURS) at The Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, TX.

Having over ten years of experience in medical practice, Dr. Tarry has become affiliated with the American College of Surgeons and Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Urologists as a Fellow, and with the American Urological Association as a Member.

In recognition of awards and service, Dr. Tarry has received several awards and grants. For over six years, she served as an assistant professor who practiced both clinical urology in an academic setting training residents as well as research at the University of Texas. She received an award for teaching during her time at the University of Texas and completed training in the Physician Leadership Academy. She has also been acclaimed for her volunteer medical services in Uganda and Peru.

When she is not at work, Dr. Tarry enjoys traveling. She continues to go on medical missions in Uganda, and has offered her services in other countries, such as Peru.

Dr. Tarry dedicates this recognition to her mentors: Dr. William F. Tarry (Pediatric Urologist, in loving memory of her late husband and mentor), her fellowship Director Dr. Charles Secrest, and Dr. Stanley Zaslau (Chairman of West Virginia University) and Dr. Stanley Kandzari (former Chief of the Urology Division at West Virginia University.

Dr. Tarry has developed the philosophy to "have good technical skills and show compassion. Know how to be versatile if something unexpected is found during surgery."

