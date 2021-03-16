Susan E. Tarry, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan E. Tarry, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist for her remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her unwavering devotion to patient-centered care with Chesapeake Urology.

At the largest urology practice in the Mid-Atlantic, Dr. Tarry treats all urologic diseases and related conditions, such as urethral stricture disease, rectourethral fistula, vesicovaginal fistula, Peyronie's disease, ureteral stricture, pelvic floor prolapse, robotic surgery for prostate cancer, urinary diversion, BPH with surgical management, kidney stones, and cancer of the kidney, prostate, and bladder. Specializing in reconstructive and robotic surgery, she guarantees quality by focusing on three pillars: treating patients, the medical training of physicians, and medical research. She has served at the center since November of 2019.



A Maryland native, Dr. Tarry has served in clinical and academic settings. She was an assistant professor at the University of Texas for six years, training many residents and countless medical students. Actively participating in research, she is well-known for her kindness and expertise, serving as one of the few urologists that have rendered bloodless surgery without the use of banked blood products. She has been highly successful because she has excellent technical skills, shows compassion, and knows how to be versatile if something unexpected is found during surgery. She has remained in her field because she enjoys performing surgery, improving patients' lives, and interacting with them. For medical professionals just entering the field, she advises them that it is a lifelong dedication and 24/7 commitment.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Tarry attended West Virginia University (WVU) where she earned a

Bachelor of Science in biology (summa cum laude) and a Doctorate of Medicine. She went on to complete an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at West Virginia University. Increasing her professional experience, she completed a fellowship in reconstruction with the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons (GURS) at The Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, TX.



Leading an impressive career for over ten years, Dr. Tarry has remained abreast of the latest innovations and developments in her field. She has maintained affiliations with the American College of Surgeons and the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Urologists as a fellow and the American Urological Association as a member.



As a testament to her success, Dr. Tarry is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including an award for her volunteer medical service in Uganda, Outstanding Teacher of the year in Urology at University of Texas 2015, and is involved with an annual pediatric urology lectureship at WVU in honor of her late husband William Tarry.



When she is not at work, Dr. Tarry enjoys traveling and spending time with family. She continues to go on medical missions in Peru and has offered her services in other countries, such as Uganda.



Dr. Tarry dedicates this honorable recognition in the loving memory of William F. Tarry, MD, and to Charles Seacrest, MD, and Mary Saunders Bloom, CHM.



For further information, please visit https://www.chesapeakeurology.com/.



