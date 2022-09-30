Susan G. Komen® Central Texas Holds MORE THAN PINK Walk at New Location Raising Money for Vital Breast Cancer Patient Services and Research

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person Central Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and advance research that brings us closer to the cures. The Walk will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Barton Creek Square in Austin.

Additionally, community walks are being held by volunteer committees in San Antonio and Waco to provide a gathering space for participants in our sister Central Texas communities.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the Walk will further our ability to meet the needs of patients by supporting Komen's Patient Care Center's Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation program. The Walk will also fund cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes for all," said Jeannine O'Deens, Executive Director at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to recognize presenting sponsors Dell Technologies and First Trust Portfolios, Platinum Sponsors, Texas Oncology & Texas Breast Specialists, and H-E-B Helping Here, and Gold/Pillar sponsors Accenture, ARA Diagnostic Imaging, Douglass Subaru, Natrelle, and Service Now. This year's event could not be possible without host sponsors, Barton Creek Square, Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas Farm Bureau.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Austin Walk:

Breakfast provided by HEB in Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Jazzercise warm-up for Walkers

National anthem performed by SoCo Women's Chorus

Chorus Entertainment by Courtney Santana music

music VIP Village, area for top fundraisers open before and during the Walk

We Remember Tent to honor those we have lost to breast cancer

Sponsor booths with giveaways for participants

Komen Central Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk

Barton Creek Square

Austin, TX

October 30. 2022

7:30 AM Event Opens

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM Walk

Register Online

www.komen.org/CentralTXWalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda Skahan

Susan G. Komen

(972) 855-4388

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure