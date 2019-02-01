Susan Katz Sliski, DNP, RN, CCM, FAAOHN has been named the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for MedAptus, Inc.

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In her role, Dr. Katz Sliski will be working closely with the product management team to promote and improve all MedAptus products, with a special focus on ASSIGN for Nurses, the company's flagship patient assignment software for nurses.

"We are thrilled that Susan has become part of our leadership team," said Gene Schneider, CEO of MedAptus. "Not only does she bring a wealth of nursing experience, but she has a strong track record of healthcare technology research and development. Her insights and knowledge are going to be critical going forward as we implement our ASSIGN software in more hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada."

In her most recent role prior to joining MedAptus, Dr. Katz Sliski was leading REDESIGN initiatives within healthcare organizations to improve patient and provider experiences, drive organizational effectiveness and decrease costs.

Dr. Katz Sliski has four decades of nursing experience including critical care, case management, occupational health, international telehealth, and healthcare innovation consulting. She has been an ICU, Telemetry, home care, and occupational health nurse for several hospitals and healthcare organizations, including: Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham and Woman's Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Partners Community Health Care Inc. (PCHI).

She was also a nurse manager and medical administrator for large international corporate occupational health clinics, where she collaborated with multidisciplinary groups, and project managed cross-functional health promotion and prevention campaigns for employees.

Dr. Katz Sliski has decades of innovation firsts. She was the first Clinical Application Specialist (CAS) for the medical equipment division of Hewlett-Packard. She also developed and worked for a national telehealth company and was also a manager for Picker International (formerly American Optimal Company). Dr. Katz Sliski was also a cardiovascular clinical specialist for a managed care physician organization.

In addition, she has worked for several payer organizations, including Tufts Health Plan, United Health Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Harvard Pilgrim Health. She was also Director of Global Telehealth for WorldCare International, where she hired, trained and managed an international team and led day-to-day management, triage, and quality assurance for all medical second opinions for patients from 46 countries. She has also worked as a senior director, industry principal, and a principal consultant for several companies and organizations, including startups, bringing innovative ideas to the patient side.

She received her Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP) and Master of Science in Nursing Business and Leadership (MSN) from the Regis College School of Nursing, and she received her Bachelor of Science from Boston University. She is currently a Registered Nurse (RN) in the State of Massachusetts and a Certified Case Manager (CCM) with the American Association of Case Managers (ACMA). She was named a Fellow of the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses Association (FAAOHN) in 2015. Dr. Katz Sliski has also been an Adjunct Professor at Regis College, Worcester State University and Drexel University.

About MedAptus

MedAptus is a Boston-based healthcare company that is an expert in patient assignment, care collaboration and charge management technology. Founded in 1999, the company has spent the past 19 years streamlining and improving workflows for hospitals and physicians groups by automating and applying rules-based algorithms to improve operational efficiencies, financial performance and the delivery of care. Its ASSIGNCARE suite of software products for physicians, nurses and other care team members automatically and intelligently match the right patients with the right providers, thereby balancing workloads, avoiding costly medical errors, improving provider satisfaction, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.medaptus.com, call 617.896.4000 or follow us on Twitter @MedAptus.

