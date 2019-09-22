Susan Kelechi Watson And Heidi Gardner To Wear Badgley Mischka To The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to announce that Susan Kelechi Watson and Heidi Gardner will both wear Badgley Mischka to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ms. Watson, a member of the Emmy-nominated cast of "This is Us," will wear a Badgley Mischka ruby crepe and blush mikado sleeve off-the-shoulder gown from the Badgley Mischka spring 2020 collection.