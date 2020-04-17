ATHENS, Ga., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Kreher, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiologist in the field of Medicine for her accomplishments as a Cardiologist.

Backed by twenty-five years of professional successes, Dr. Kreher is one of the most skilled cardiologists in Athens, GA. Now retired, her areas of expertise include nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and Enhanced External Counter Pulsation (EECP). She practiced at Classic City Cardiology and her private practice at 700 Sunset Dr, while holding hospital privileges at one of the top one-hundred hospitals in America, Athens Regional Medical Center.

An academic scholar, Dr. Kreher attended Hamline University, earning a Bachelor of Arts (BA). She remained in Minnesota for medical studies, earning a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of Minnesota (UMN) in 1984. For post education training, she worked as a resident at Hennepin County Hospital and a cardiology fellow at UMN. She remains abreast of changes in the field by maintaining affiliations with the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACOC).

Dr. Kreher dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her parents, John E. Kreher and Jean Kreher.

