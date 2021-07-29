Susan Osweiler to Join Sammons Financial Group's Financial Strategy Team

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Osweiler has joined Sammons Financial Group as Vice President, Financial Strategy. In this new role, Osweiler will support the company's overall financial strategy in several key areas.

Osweiler will specifically work with the finance and investment teams to develop and implement a reinsurance strategy focused on Sammons Financial Group's competitive positioning and to maximize capital efficiency, assist in the evaluation of merger and acquisition opportunities, and support the Corporate Services team special projects and initiatives.

"I am very excited to have Susan join our team, and I am confident she is a great fit for our organization," said Don Lyons, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Sammons Financial Group. "Susan's wealth of actuarial and financial experience in both corporate and academic settings positions her well to help lead our financial strategy efforts."

For the past 20 years, Osweiler has owned and actively managed all operations of a multi-tenant office and retail buildings in the Des Moines metropolitan area. Prior to taking on these responsibilities as co-founder of BP Real Estate Group, she held various senior executive roles in Finance and Corporate Actuarial at Equitable of Iowa Companies and ING.

Additionally, Osweiler was on faculty at Drake University in Des Moines where she served as Associate Professor of Practice in Actuarial Science and as Director of the School of Actuarial Science and Risk Management.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®) and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

