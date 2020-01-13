Susana Giménez and Ismael Cala will lead a collective meditation for Australia from Punta del Este

PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay, January 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment megastar and diva from South America, Susana Giménez, and communicator, leader and strategist, Ismael Cala, will lead a collective meditation for Australia this Monday, at nine o'clock at night, Buenos Aires and Montevideo time.

The meditation, to be held at Giménez's home in Punta del Este (Uruguay), will be broadcast simultaneously on Cala's channels on YouTube and Facebook and Susana's social networks.

Australia is experiencing a tragic wave of fires that has killed more than 26 people, one billion animals, and it has destroyed a swathe of land the size of Ireland.

This will be the first time that Susana Giménez has ever meditated, and she will be guided by Cala.

"I was in Australia recently to record a special television program, and the country touched my heart. What we are seeing there is a tragedy. I pray every night for Australia," the diva said.

In 2019, Ismael Cala was also in Australia with his "Influencers Circle," where he saw the country's inhabitants' passion for the environment, animals, and its natural parks.

"We human beings are all part of a connected whole. According to the quantum physics model, the observer affects the phenomenon being observed. Therefore, instead of passively waiting for the flames to continue consuming hectares of forest and sacrificing the lives of thousands of species, we can be collectively intentional in our wish to put out the fire and for the rain to come, which is a miracle that comes from nature. I believe in the power of meditation. When many minds and brains join together with a powerful intention, we manifest our reality," Cala explained.

The Hispanic leader, a former presenter on CNN en Español, best-selling author and life strategist, has democratized meditation; not from a religious viewpoint, but rather from a neuroscientific viewpoint.

In 2019 he launched the guided meditation application called Escala Meditando , with subjects for all types of intentions and purposes in daily life. He recently added a new category of guest meditators, starting with the yoga teacher and lifestyle coach Yudy Arias, who is also known for helping with the singing career of her nephew, Maluma.

Times for the collective meditation in other countries:

-Miami / New York / Bogota / Lima / Panama: 7 pm

-Los Angeles: 4 pm

-Mexico City: 6 pm

-Caracas / Santo Domingo: 8 pm

-Madrid / Paris / Rome: 1 am on the following day

-Sidney: 11 am on the following day

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. Cala has an interview show on channels in some twenty countries. For five and a half years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

