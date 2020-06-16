SUSE Reaches 10,000 SAP® Business One Customer Milestone

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source software company, today announced it has reached the 10,000-customer milestone for SAP® Business One, version for SAP HANA®, running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.

"Only two years ago there were 6,000 customers using this SAP solution on SUSE Linux Enterprise," said Paul Devlin, chief customer officer for SUSE. "A 67 percent jump in just two years is astounding growth. Customers recognize that SUSE's strong partnership with SAP means world-class quality and reliability for them, and better service for their customers. Running SAP's small and mid-size business solution on Linux can simplify administration and can let them focus on other matters important to their business."

SAP Business One on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is an integrated solution that helps provide clear visibility into the entire business and control over many aspects of operations for small and mid-size companies. It captures critical business information for immediate access, thus helping to streamline processes and drive profitable growth.

Hundreds of SAP channel partners in the SUSE Partner Program, including SAP gold partner Versino AG, are providing SAP Business One on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to thousands of mid-size enterprises. Many, like Versino, also use the solution in their own organizations. "Reporting no longer impacts our transactional system," said Werner Hoelzl, CEO of Versino. "Now we get information in real-time to make better and faster business decisions."

Customers like Startup Factory in Kunshan, China, are running SAP Business One on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and finding benefits that impact their bottom lines. Wang Haidong, partner at Startup Factory, said, "SAP Business One, version for SAP HANA, on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is the perfect fit for small to medium-size enterprises: professional, efficient, simple, convenient and easy to use."

For partners in the SUSE Partner Program, SUSE provides preconfigured software images along with high-quality technical training on enterprise Linux, including industry-recognized SUSE Academy certifications. SAP Business One resellers can access SUSE Academy through partner.suse.com (free registration required). Other program benefits include profit sharing through deal registration rebates and access to the SUSE Installation Wizard, a powerful automation tool that helps streamline deployment of SAP Business One, version for SAP HANA, on SUSE Linux Enterprise.

Subhomoy Sengupta, head of global mid-market operations for SAP, said, "The value of SAP Business One on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is clear to see in our 10,000 shared customers. Our long-standing partnership with SUSE delivers the quality and reliability that helps each of those customers run their businesses."

New installer images for SAP Business One based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server are now available for download at www.suse.com/slesb1hana. For more information about the SUSE Partner Program and SUSE's alliance with SAP, visit partner.suse.com and www.suse.com/sap.

