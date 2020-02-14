Sushil Jajodia Selected to Receive 2020 IEEE Computer Society W. Wallace McDowell Award

The McDowell Award is given to individuals for outstanding recent theoretical, design, educational, practical, or other similar innovative contribution that falls within the scope of IEEE CS interest. The award may be given for a single contribution of great merit or a series of lesser contributions that have had or are expected to have an important influence on the computer field.

Dr. Jajodia is University Professor, BDM International Professor, and the founding director of Center for Secure Information Systems in the Volgenau School of Engineering at the George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. He is also the founding site director of the NSF I/UCRC Center for Cybersecurity Analytics and Automation at Mason.

His research interests include security, privacy, databases, and distributed systems. He has authored or coauthored seven books, edited 52 books and conference proceedings, and published more than 500 technical papers in the refereed journals and conference proceedings, and is a holder of 23 patents. He received his PhD from the University of Oregon, Eugene.

He joined Mason after serving as the director of the Database and Expert Systems Program within the Division of Information, Robotics, and Intelligent Systems at the National Science Foundation.

Dr. Jajodia received the 1996 IFIP TC 11 Kristian Beckman award, 2000 Volgenau School of Engineering Outstanding Research Faculty Award, 2008 ACM SIGSAC Outstanding Contributions Award, 2011 IFIP WG 11.3 Outstanding Research Contributions Award, 2015 ESORICS Outstanding Research Award, 2016 Federal Information Systems Security Educators' Association (FISSEA) Educator of the Year Award, the 2016 IEEE CS Technical Achievement Award, and the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) Silver Core Award. He was recognized for the most accepted papers at the 30th anniversary of the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy. His h-index is 107 and Erdos number is 2.

He is the founding consulting editor of the Springer International Series on Advances in Information Security, and a member of the editorial board of Springer Cybersecurity, Springer Journal of Banking and Financial Technology, and SpringerBriefs in Computer Science. He was the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Computer Security (1992-2010) and a past editor of IEEE Transactions on Computers (2016-2019), ACM Transactions on Information and Systems Security (1999- 2006), IET Information Security (2007-2014), International Journal of Cooperative Information Systems (1992-2011), IEEE Concurrency (1997-2000), and IEEE Transactions on Knowledge and Data Engineering (1989-1991).

More information for Dr. Jajodia can be found at http://csis.gmu.edu/jajodia.

The award consists of a bronze medal and a $2,000 honorarium, and will be presented at the Computer Society's annual awards dinner and presentation to be held on 27 May during the IEEE CS Board of Governors meeting.

Further information about the award, including a list of past recipients, may be found at: https://www.computer.org/volunteering/awards/mcdowell.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Related Links

http://www.computer.org

