Suspect Stroke? Call 911.

B – Balance Loss

E – Eyesight Loss

F – Facial Drooping

A – Arm Weakness

S – Speech Difficulty

T – Time to Call 9113

It's okay to overreact when it comes to stroke because the right care—right away—has the potential to save lives.4 If you suspect a stroke, your immediate action can help prevent brain damage and long-term disability.5

For more information and to learn more about stroke visit strokeawareness.com.

BE FAST was developed by Intermountain Healthcare, as an adaptation of the FAST model implemented by the American Stroke Association. Reproduced with permission from Intermountain Healthcare. © 2011 Intermountain Healthcare.

From Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Genentech is committed to stroke education and awareness.

___________________________

1 Brain Attack Fact Sheet 2018. National Stroke Association. Retrieved April 5, 2019 from https://www.stroke.org/brain-attack-fact-sheet_2018/

2 Saver, J. L. (2006). Time Is Brain—Quantified. Stroke, 37(1), 263-266. doi:10.1161/01.str.0000196957.55928.ab

3 Stroke Warning Signs and Symptoms. Retrieved April 5, 2019 from http://www.strokeassociation.org/STROKEORG/WarningSigns/Stroke-Warning-Signs-and-Symptoms_UCM_308528_SubHomePage.jsp

4 About Stroke Treatment. Retrieved on April 5, 2019 from http://www.strokeassociation.org/STROKEORG/AboutStroke/Treatment/Stroke-Treatment_UCM_492017_SubHomePage.jsp

5 Stroke. CDC. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/

SOURCE Genentech