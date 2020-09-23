Sustainability Platform AWorld Launches Mobile App in Support of UN ActNow Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to mobilize individual action on climate change and sustainability, the AWorld platform is today launching a mobile app in support of the United Nations' ActNow campaign.

The app incentivizes people to take sustainable action through everyday habits that users can log and track. It also provides impact metrics, educational journeys, tips and quizzes, and engages users through eye-catching visuals and solutions-oriented content.

Founded by Italian entrepreneurs Alessandro Armillotta and Marco Armellino, AWorld is a platform built to lead people toward a more sustainable, conscious and value-driven lifestyle. Powered by gamification, the AWorld app encourages users to build sustainable habits by rewarding them for their progress and accomplishments. The app measures individual impact and provides storytelling and education to make sustainability more accessible in everyday life.

"COVID-19 is a wake-up call from nature, reminding us that our lives depend on a healthy planet," said Alessandro Armillotta, co-founder and chief executive officer of AWorld. "This is the time to change course toward a more sustainable lifestyle, and we are proud to support the United Nations in such an important mission."

The ActNow campaign was launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in December 2018 and has since engaged people around the world in taking action. "Every one of us can help limit global warming and take care of our planet," said Martina Donlon, Acting Chief of the Sustainable Development Section in the UN Department of Global Communications. "The AWorld app will help us engage even more people in making choices that have less harmful effects on the environment and build a more sustainable world."

By leveraging educational journeys, tips and quizzes, and allowing habits, challenges and metrics, the AWorld mobile app aims to share tips, reward responsible behavior and reinforce actions that create a real-life impact. To learn more about the initiative, visit www.un.org/actnow . To download the app, visit actnow.aworld.org .

About AWorld

AWorld is a platform and social-gamified app that guides and incentivizes people to take sustainable actions. AWorld aims to empower people to live sustainably in the modern world. Partners include Capgemini, Green Pea (Eataly), Flowe (Banca Mediolanum). AWorld is the recipient of the Zurich Innovation 2020 and Impact Now 2019 awards and a member of the Digital Magics Magic Wand 2020 Accelerator program. To learn more, visit www.aworld.org .

About ActNow

ActNow is the United Nations' global call to individual action on climate change and sustainability. The campaign is a critical part of the UN's coordinated effort to raise awareness, ambition and action for climate change and accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement. Primarily an online and social media campaign, ActNow uses a chatbot and now the AWorld app to recommend daily actions to reduce our carbon footprints - like traveling more sustainably, saving energy, reusing clothes, or eating more plant-based meals. For more information, visit www.un.org/en/actnow .

