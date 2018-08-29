Sustainability Report Highlights Canon's Commitment to Environmentally Conscious Practices

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the company's focus on embracing sustainable practices throughout its business processes, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has released its annual Sustainability Report. For 2017, Canon exceeded its goal of a three percent lifecycle CO 2 emissions improvement index per product1 over 2016 results through efforts to make products more compact, lightweight, and energy efficient, as well as through improved efficiencies during manufacturing and transportation.

"A central pillar of Canon's decision-making process is the ongoing effort to continually reduce our environmental footprint as a company," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "At Canon U.S.A., we do a great deal to carry on our parent company's legacy and are proud to have had a hand in exceeding our energy efficiency goals. Keeping our philosophy of Kyosei at top of mind, Canon U.S.A. will continue to challenge ourselves to be innovative in our practice of corporate social responsibility."

Among the 2017 highlights of the Sustainability Report are:

Product Development and Lifecycle



Canon actively strives to reduce the environmental impact that its activities have throughout the product lifecycle. As an example, the Sustainability Report highlights the environmental achievements of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500 II Series of office multifunction devices, which were developed with the goal of reducing energy costs and CO 2 emissions as compared with previous imageRUNNER ADVANCE models. This C5500 II Series reduces CO 2 emissions compared to previous models by incorporating on-demand fixing, induction heating fixing, and the latest technological advances in low-melt-point toner to reduce the amount of electricity needed during operation. With the imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5550F II, Canon achieved a reduction in CO 2 emissions during use of approximately 47 percent and a reduction in lifecycle CO 2 emissions of approximately 23 percent compared to previous comparable models, based on such measures as lowering the typical energy consumption (TEC) rating.1

Due to the company's contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by manufacturing energy-efficient products, Canon was recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency this year with the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence. This marks the third year in a row that the EPA has recognized Canon for our efforts to promote energy conservation.2

Toner Cartridge Recycling



Among Canon's various environmental sustainability initiatives is the Toner Cartridge Recycling Program, which has been in place for more than 25 years, and uses a process of sifting and melting to turn waste toner cartridges into pellets that can be used to make recycled products. Collection of toner cartridges is now conducted in 23 countries and regions for recycling at four sites in the United States, Japan, France, and China, with a cumulative collection volume of about 394,000 tons since the program began, as of the end of 2017.

Product Size



Canon also strives to make its products smaller and lighter to help reduce the consumption of resources in the form of raw materials. For example, when the TS8100 series inkjet printer was redesigned last year it introduced a 31 percent smaller footprint than the model it replaced. Additionally, the imagePROGRAF PRO-6000S large-format inkjet printer is just under 12-inches narrower than previously released imagePROGRAF models, requiring fewer materials to be used in the manufacturing of these models.

Corporate Social Responsibility



In addition to reducing our impacts on the manufacturing front, Canon is also the proud sponsor of a variety of environmental conservation and corporate social responsibility activities. In 2017, Canon celebrated 20 years supporting the non-profit Yellowstone Forever, which provides educational programs and helps contribute to scientific research and conservation efforts in the United States for America's first national park. Among the initiatives that Canon sponsors in the park is the "Eyes on Yellowstone" program that promotes the observation of endangered wildlife species residing in Yellowstone National Park through Canon imaging devices.

Learn More



To view the Sustainability Report in full, please visit www.canon.com/csr/report/. For more information on Canon U.S.A.'s environmental initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE : CAJ ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

1 Canon's lifecycle CO 2 emissions improvement index per product is a Canon index that considers manufacture of raw materials and parts, operational site activities, logistics/transportation, and customer use of products. To create the index, total CO 2 is normalized by, among other factors, per unit consolidated net sales.

2 As an ENERGY STAR® Partner, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has certified nearly 200 models as meeting the ENERGY STAR energy efficiency criteria through an EPA recognized certification body. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered U.S. trademarks.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

