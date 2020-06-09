Sustainable Activewear Brand DHVANI Donates Cloth Masks to Women's Medical Center

Pearl Women's Center has made a charitable donation to DHVANI's 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, DHVANIcares.org , to help fund their mission to provide a free mask to every person in the United Sates. The medical center will provide the cloth masks to its patients completely free of charge.

"We're committed to doing the right thing for our patients and our staff," said Dr. Richard Rosenfield, Medical Director and Chief of Surgery at Pearl Women's Center. "I challenge all Portland businesses who are fortunate enough to be open during this unprecedented time to step up to the plate, make a donation to DHVANIcares, and help with the safe re-opening of local business by providing masks to those without."

DHVANI launched its A Mask for Every American campaign by donating 10,000 masks to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, 1,000 to local essential workers, and has since donated tens-of-thousands of masks to people in need all over the country. Anyone can request a free mask or make a donation at DHVANI.com/FreeMasks.

"We're extremely grateful for the generous charitable donation that Pearl Women's Center has made to DHVANIcares," said the company's Chief Executive, Avi Brown. "We've already received over 1 million requests for free masks from people all over the country, so every dollar makes a massive difference."

About Pearl Women's Center: Pearl Women's Center's mission is to bring together highly skilled, board-certified specialists in key areas of women's health. Pearl Women's Center has received international attention for pioneering ways to provide a COVID FREE safe environment for patients in need of important Gynecologic Services. For more information: https://www.pearlwomenscenter.com/.

About DHVANI: DHVANI's mission is to create beautifully crafted and ethically manufactured Activ(ist)Wear while pioneering the most innovative and sustainable fabrics on earth. Earlier this year, the brand launched their Buy One, Plant One initiative to help the reforestation effort of Australia's 8.8 million acres of brush fire devastation. DHVANI plants a tree for every item purchased from their website.

