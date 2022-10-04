Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market growth accelerating at 59% CAGR; 30.46% YOY achieved in 2021 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 562.39 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 30.46% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 59% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is fragmented. The market comprises several large, medium, and small players. Leading players hold a significant share in the market. They offer a broad range of sustainable aviation fuels. They are also trying to establish their presence in emerging economies owing to vast growth opportunities. Emerging markets such as India and China will be the fastest-growing markets, with some local players gaining a considerable market share due to their low-cost products. The market players compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Pricing is a major factor for competition among the players to gain an edge in the market. The growth of players in the market also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Access to capital and advances in product innovations are major barriers to the entry of new players.

The report identifies Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy as major market participants. Although the presence of favorable government policies offer immense growth opportunities, the higher costs of production compared to conventional fuels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented as below:

Type

Biofuel



Hydrogen Fuel



Power to Liquid Fuel

The market growth in the biofuel segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the number of air passengers, coupled with the rising air traffic is compelling regulatory bodies to focus on reducing carbon emissions caused by the aviation sector. In addition, the increased government support on the use of biofuels will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

About 43% of the market growth will originate in North America during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the demand for new aircraft and increased investments in the development of efficient aircraft systems are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sustainable aviation fuel market report covers the following areas:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sustainable aviation fuel market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sustainable aviation fuel market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable aviation fuel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable aviation fuel market vendors

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 562.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, Russian Federation, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa , Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Biofuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrogen fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power to liquid fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aemetis Inc.

Avfuel Corp.

Eni Spa

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Gevo Inc.

Neste Corp.

SkyNRG BV

Total SA

Velocys Plc

World Energy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

