Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Global Market Outlook Report 2022 Featuring Eni, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Gevo, Lanzajet, Neste, Repsol, Skynrg, Totalenergies, Velocys, World Energy

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will cover the global SAF industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the worldwide markets are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries, and platforms. This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global SAF market for 2022-2027.

As SAF is produced using renewable feedstock, it reduces carbon emissions by 80% in its lifecycle process. It also reduces other harmful gases like sulfur. Conventional jet fuels categorized as Jet A/A1 fuels have strict specifications, which are approved by a regulatory body ASTM. The primary grade of jet fuel should have the specification of ASTM D1655. The SAF meets the properties of conventional jet fuels, and thus it can also replace Jet A/A1 fuels entirely without altering the aircraft turbines.

To calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of SAFs for aviation industries, including commercial airlines, business, general airlines, military aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19. A negative impact due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started in February 2022 has also been considered in this report. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the revenue generated through sales of SAFs for aviation industries, including commercial airlines, business, general airlines, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles

Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, industry-specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the SAF industry and industry participants, suppliers, government bodies, associations and customers

Latest information on the recent market developments, merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within global SAF market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in global SAF market, their product portfolio, research priorities, and the company competitive landscape

In this backdrop, SAF is divided into two types:

Biojet fuels - SAF produced using biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW).

Synthetic fuel/e-fuel/Power-to-liquid - SAF produced by converting renewable energy into SAF via electrolysis.

Currently, most of the SAF produced is from biomass and municipal solid waste.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Trends

3.1.2 SAF Offtake Agreements

3.2 Factors Driving Market Growth

3.2.1 Pressing Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions

3.2.2 Growth in Air Travel

3.2.3 Green Public Relations

3.3 Market Restraint

3.3.1 High Cost

3.3.2 Policy Incentives

3.3.3 Feedstock Supply

3.4 Macroeconomic Factors of the SAF Market

3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.4.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

Chapter 4 SAF by Technology

4.1 Technology

4.2 Global SAF Market, by Technology

4.3 Emerging Technology

4.3.1 Power-to-Liquid Technology

4.3.2 Sun-to-Liquid

4.4 Other Alternative Technology

4.4.1 Aircraft Electrification

4.4.2 Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

Chapter 5 SAF Market by Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Commercial Flights

5.1.2 General and Business Flights

5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.2 Global SAF Market, by Platform

Chapter 6 SAF Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global SAF Market, by Region

6.3 Region-Wise Opportunities

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Company Profiles

Eni

Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc.

Gevo Inc.

Lanzajet

Neste

Repsol

Skynrg

Totalenergies Se

Velocys

World Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qrg5z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets