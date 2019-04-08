Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2019 to Focus on "Business Leadership in a Sustainable Economy"

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), an exclusive membership organisation whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi, will be holding the fifth edition of its annual Sustainable Business Leadership Forum in Abu Dhabi from the 17th - 18th of April, 2019.

The two-day forum, which is being held under the theme ''Business Leadership in a Sustainable Economy," will help articulate a vision for how organisations can deal with issues such as long-term access to natural resources with ever increasing environmental and eco-system degradation, how they can mitigate those risks to build a more sustainable future and the role of investors within that context.

The Forum will convene local leadership, including the Chief Executive Officers of ADSG member organisations, and sustainability professionals from private corporations, governmental organisations, academic institutions and NGOs who are interested in learning and engaging with the current trends and opportunities in corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Participants will participate in panel discussions and workshops that aim to inspire them to integrate the ethos of sustainable practices into corporate decision-making.

With global consumption rates and demands on natural resources rising rapidly, there is immediate pressure to move away from the traditional linear economic model to a more circular economy model where we only extract new resources from the Earth when necessary, and in such a manner that allows for our natural resources to be replenished with minimum impact on our natural environment. This circular approach focuses on ensuring that products and materials are being used with minimal waste and the highest regard for the conservation of our precious resources.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of ADSG, said: "The Forum will encourage attendees to think about what change is needed in order to achieve balanced growth and secure a sustainable future for businesses and the environment. This annual platform will provide a timely opportunity to share ideas and challenge our current business thinking, with aim of supporting organisations to make much-needed changes towards becoming viable and sustainable businesses of tomorrow's economy."

She added "With this Forum, ADSG hopes to not only promote sustainability across the region but also encourage and support organisations in taking the initiative to adopt and implement sustainable practices across all areas of their businesses."

On Tuesday, the 16th of April, organisations and individuals championing sustainability in the region will be recognised at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards ceremony. Organised by ADSG, the awards are the region's only independent annual awards for sustainability achievements. The five award categories are: Best Sustainability Report, Best Sustainability Initiative, Sustainability Leader of the Year, Sustainability Manager of the Year, Best Sustainability Communication Programme and Best Energy Management Initiative which is judged by the Independent Energy Institute.

The Forum, which is supported by the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD), is sponsored by Dolphin Energy Limited, with Etihad Airways named the official airline partner for the event.

ADSG, which was set up by EAD in 2008, is made up of 48 members committing to adopt best practice in sustainability management and reporting.

About the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG)

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) is a membership organisation whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi by providing learning and knowledge sharing opportunities for government, private companies and not for profit organisations in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue. The ADSG was set up by EAD in 2008, with the support of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, as a forum of members who have signed the ADSG Declaration, committing to adopt best practices of sustainability management and reporting and to actively participate in ADSG activities. The ADSG is open to new members willing to practice and champion sustainability in Abu Dhabi in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue www.adsg.ae.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/848018/ADSG_Abu_Dhabi_2019.pdf

