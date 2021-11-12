Sustainable Development And Security As Fundamentals Of Possible Cooperation Between Africa, BRICS and LATAM Were Discussed On November 6 At A Round Table Held As A Part Of The International Municipal BRICS Forum

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert event, initiated by the New Dawn movement, has gathered participants from all over the world - from India to the USA.

Purnima Anand, the president of the BRICS International Forum, launched the discussion by saying that "polycentric emerging leaders like BRICS alliance are providing a strong paradigm for leading effectively in an interdependent, networked world."

IMBRICS Forum 2021

"Nowadays, when a number of Western countries seek to destroy the UN-centric international legal architecture and replace it with their own 'rules-based order, bilateral dialogue on the global arena is particularly important," - she added.

The role of Russia in the global energy transition was discussed by Andrey Gromov, the director of the GR Group. He underlined that cooperation in the new framework would allow to effectively step away from the petrodollar and switch to an economic model with environmental sustainability and responsible business at the core.

Professor Gnaka Lagoke, co-founder of the Convention for Panafricanism and Progress and the New Dawn movement has given a speech on cultural aspects and Ubuntu, the African philosophy of "I am because we are", highlighting the fact that a similar vision is shared by Russian, Chinese and Indian collective traditions.



Gnaka Lagoke also gave an overview of the history of movements for independence in Africa and the recent events in African countries, that are trying to pursue real freedom and sovereignty, and count on the support and partnership of the BRICS countries in the struggle against capitalism and imperialism.



The issue of the struggle that sometimes implies military counter-terrorist operations was discussed by political analyst Edoukou Brou. He talked about Russia's constructive role in the events in Mali, Central African Republic and Ethiopia, and the historical contribution of the Soviet Union into liberation from colonial rule in Africa. The ambition of the West to have the global control is observed not only in the ex-colonial countries, but also in Eastern Europe and particularly Ukraine, says Brou, where external influence and various other reasons have led to misuse of the independence concept embroiling two very closely connected peoples of Russia and Ukraine and fueled the geopolitical fight for control over Eastern Europe and destabilization of Eurasia.

Co-founder of the Pacifica, an organization based in Argentina, Yamil Quispe and his colleague from the Eastern region Elina Pakhomova have discussed the role of regional organizations and the opportunities that open up for the global energy transition and structural changes in trade, economics and education.

Experts mentioned the Russia-Africa summit of 2019 as a historical event celebrating a new era of relations between the countries of Africa and Russia. "Russia opened up all opportunities in politics, defense and economic partnership with Africa. It was a new BRICS horizon for Africa to grow with polycentric leadership. As the world becomes increasingly complex and societies become increasingly polarized, the more imperative it is for us to come together for peace, stability and a healthy planet," - says Purnima Anand. "Let us - Change the Few who change the Many.

Polycentric leadership is an alternative to Global Leadership in new the realities, experts believe, and that idea underlies the mission of the New Dawn movement which sets partnership, a constructive collaboration of regional powers and people-to-people dialogue as its main goal.

New Dawn movement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100023901214899

Media Contact:

Gnaka Lagoke

+1 202-316-5539

[email protected]

SOURCE New Dawn movement