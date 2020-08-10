Sustainable Erosion Control, Sediment Management, and Stabilization: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into the following segments, presenting detailed market data for each -



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949855/?utm_source=PRN



- Erosion control blankets.

- Jute.

- Blown straw.

- Hydromulch.

- Hydroseed.

- Wattles and filter socks.

- Degradable geotextiles: thermoplastic starch, PLAs, PHAs and cellulose acetate.

- Low-impact development (LID) technologies.



The following applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries -

- Commercial building construction.

- Residential development construction.

- Industrial facility construction.

- Mining industry.

- Road construction.

- Pipeline installation (water and energy).

- Eco/restoration.

- Drainage stabilization and long-term applications.



Report Includes:

- 71 data tables and 10 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for sustainable erosion control, sediment management, and stabilization

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Characterization and quantification of market based on technology categories, technology lists, characteristics, technological trends and products

- Comparison between erosion control versus sediment control; information on sustainable erosion control and highlights of the best management practices

- Information on degradable geotextiles and description of their types, i.e., thermoplastic starch, cellulose acetate, and PLAs and PHAs

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth and a relevant patent analysis

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their company profiles, including 3M, BASF Corp., Finn Corp., Huesker Inc., Nilex Inc., Tenax Corp. and Turf Maker



Summary:

Driven by a combination of continued and ongoing global and regional development pressures for buildings, facilities and infrastructure, along with increasingly stringent regulations, a growing adherence to such regulations globally and climate-related effects that are causing erosion-related effects to become more severe in many regions globally, global markets for erosion control technologies and related systems are on the uptick.In fact, they have been—at least from a global perspective—for many years now.



Construction contractors and other site managers are increasingly deploying and required to invest in erosion control technologies. The result has been a net benefit to erosion, resulting in an

incremental reduction in erosion and sedimentation downstream of such work sites, along with a concurrent uptick in markets.



Interestingly, in recent years, markets for erosion control technologies have become more heavily influenced by globally distant suppliers.A recent increase and influx in erosion control technologies manufactured in Asia-Pacific, for example, has resulted in regional and local changes to markets in North America and Europe.



New, cheaper and readily available technologies—particularly with respect to degradable and bio-friendly technologies—are on the rise as imports to these regions. Such imports compete with increasing strength against what was once an almost exclusively regional to local supplier market. In this respect, the erosion control market has been one of the later to incur impacts

surrounding ongoing globalization.



However, some of these changes, while driving increased competition and more available technologies, are also driving market expansion.As technologies that were once limited in application continue to grow, new market niches are opened, and potential for higher value markets also increases.



Structural and fully integrated best management practices, such as those deployed under LID systems, also provide a key point of interest in the market, as they may be used in tandem with or even, in some cases, in competition against other types of erosion control. This is especially relevant to geotextiles, which can be used to provide longer-term stabilization.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the global erosion control technologies and systems considered in this study. This study targets markets associated with sustainable erosion control—that is, with a strong focus on those erosion control technologies that reduce and manage the erosion process, while minimizing and avoiding environmental damage to the extent possible. Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for eight technology categories, as follows -

- Erosion control blankets.

- Jute.

- Blown straw.

- Hydromulch.

- Hydroseed.

- Wattles and filter Socks.

- Degradable geotextiles.

- Low-impact development (LID) technologies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949855/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

