Sustainable Fashion Trending, Eco Footwear Line Launches New Options

ASHLAND, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stegmann first released its EcoWool Clog fall 2019. Made with sustainably sourced heritage wools native to each region, the footwear line may be one of the most sustainable in the world. Its production financially supports heritage sheep breeds and their farmers as a part of the brand's species preservation initiative .

The EcoWool Clog line will be available online in four colors August 3, 2020:

The complete line of Stegmann EcoWool Clogs for women. There is also a men's line of EcoWool Clogs. The Stegmann EcoWool Clog for women in a new color sourced from Peruvian Alpacas. The shoe material is sustainably sourced and part of the company's species preservation initiative.

Stonesheep made with wool from Tyrolean Stone Sheep in Austria

Shetland made from wool from Shetland Sheep in Scotland

made from wool from Shetland Sheep in Alpaca made from the wool of Preuvian Alpacas in the Andes (New in 2020)

Juraschaf made from the wool of Juraschaf Sheep in Switzerland (New in 2020)

Stegmann felts, shapes and stitches all of its wool uppers by hand. Once formed, the EcoWool upper is paired with a sustainable cork/latex footbed sustainably sourced in Portugal. Stegmann's entire production line in Austria is clean, green, carbon neutral, chemical-free and zero-waste.

The EcoWool shoe reflects all of the signature comfort details Stegmann shoes are known for. The anatomical shape has orthopedic-level comfort features: arch, toe, metatarsal bar and heel cup support. It's the perfect travel and work shoe. Podiatrists themselves wear the EcoWool shoe:

"Stegmann shoes have an amazing design that contours to our arches and provides the right amount of support we deserve for all day wear and tear. I personally love the metatarsal support when standing for long periods of time." - Dr. Bradley Schaeffer of TLC's "My Feet are Killing Me"

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for their iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this stalwart brand is poised for growth in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com .

