Sustainable Land Bank Initiative Launched by Parcel Revenue Corporation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Revenue Corporation (PRC) announced today that its Sustainable Land Bank Initiative (SLBI) Executive Committee will begin accepting grant applications from local land banks beginning October 15, 2020 and ending November 6, 2020. The grants will fund research to assess the feasibility of creating financially self-sufficient land banks.

In communities without land banks, PRC's groundbreaking Virtual Land Bank Platform® will be deployed via the grants to guide community leaders with data-driven best practices optimized to reclaim unproductive parcels and the associated tax revenues that vacancies cost local governments.

"Local governments in rural and urban communities lose billions of dollars per year to real estate vacancies, yet very little is being done to properly fund the land banks that act as a last line of defense to protect communities from unproductive real estate," said Eric Golubitsky, Vice President of Government Relations.

"We are at the forefront of changing that. We've reimagined how local governments handle code enforcement and land banking. I am personally reaching out to land bank executive directors on a weekly basis and they all say the same thing: It's time for land banks to have more resources at their disposal."

Local governments and land banks looking to learn more can learn more about the initiative at https://yestolandbanks.org or by calling 866.672.7235.

