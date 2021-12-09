Sustainable Lifestyle Brand bella dahl Makes Waves with their Highly Anticipated Debut: 2022 Swim Collection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bella dahl is best known for its effortlessly sophisticated designs that embody the essence of a quintessential California lifestyle. Now, the Los Angeles-based clothing brand is taking its timeless SoCal-inspired collection a step further with a line of long-awaited swimwear for women and girls. Launching February 2022, the swimwear line will feature a variety of patterns and styles that are soft, seamless, and created to be flattering on all body types. Expect full-coverage designs, mid-rise and low-rise bottoms, strapless or adjustable tops, playful one-pieces, as well as a selection of complimenting cover-ups.

bella dahl swim collection 2022 bella dahl swim collection 2022

"As a California lifestyle brand, we knew incorporating a swim collection was a natural progression for us but we wanted to make sure we did it with the quality and style that our customers are accustomed to. Each piece is thoughtfully created with our signature soft fabric and dyed by hand in Los Angeles," says Chelsea Titzer, Head Designer for bella dahl.

The bella dahl team spent an extensive period of time researching the best fabrications that would fit the core values of the brand – staying true to their ethos: soft on you, softer on the planet. In correlation with their clothing, the swim collection was specifically curated to go hand-in-hand with their beautifully sophisticated resort and cabana collection that will be launching in close proximity next season. The color pallet of the swim pieces coming are made to match the new Essentials Collection, releasing in December 2021. The new bella dahl swim styles can be worn year-round with other bella dahl pieces, letting women stay comfortable and fashionable for every adventure.

"After four years of planning and a year of creating, we are thrilled to be launching our debut swim collection. We can now take our customers from going to the beach to getting into the water." says Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Steven Millman. "Our swim line will be followed by a release of a bella dahl resort collection, which will embody the perfect palate of pieces for your Spring & Summer 2022 wardrobe."

Start building your swim collection with bella dahl's newest release in the new year and shop the line in over 2,900 specialty stores worldwide or at belladahl.com . Curate a wardrobe that's equally as fashionable as it is ethical. For a daily dose of casual California style follow @belladahl on Instagram and tag #heydahl when you look and feel your best. bella dahl – Soft on you, softer on the planet.

About bella dahl: ( www.belladahl.com )

Founded in Los Angeles and launched in 2010 by CEO and Managing Partner of EMJ Apparel Group, Kerry Jolna, who brought in Steven Millman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. bella dahl is a globally renowned ready-to-wear apparel brand that combines casual California fashion with modern sustainability. The thoughtfully curated brand designs collections made with their signature soft, innovative fabrics that feature timeless silhouettes. Shop bella dahl in over 2,900 specialty stores worldwide, including a pop up at Selfridges in London, and build your wardrobe with effortless, sophisticated styles that you can live in and love. For a daily dose of elevated casual style follow @belladahl on Instagram, tag #heydahl when you look and feel your best, and sign up to be an affiliate https://www.belladahl.com/pages/affiliate ! bella dahl – Soft on you, softer on the planet.

