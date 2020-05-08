Sustainable Mattress Maker Avocado Green Launches New Organic Crib Mattress

"There's no other crib mattress like this," says co-founder and Avocado Green Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "Safe, supportive, long-lasting, totally organic, and affordable — we're excited that more people can access a natural alternative to traditional crib mattresses."

The Organic Crib Mattress is 100 percent non-toxic. It does not include petroleum-based polyurethane foams, chemical adhesives, vinyl waterproofing, polyethylene, or flame-retardant chemicals — just pure, healthy, natural materials at an affordable price. A coconut fiber is infused with 100% GOLS organic certified latex and 100% GOTS organic certified wool and cotton. The result is a gentle, delicate feel that's supportive, breathable, and soothing.

The Organic Crib Mattress is backed by a GREENGUARD Gold certification for low emissions. It's also a GOTS organic certified product, which means the entire supply chain of each material within the mattress has met the strictest standard for ecological and social responsibility.

Like all Avocado products, the Organic Crib Mattress has a carbon negative footprint. In 2019, Avocado Green Mattress was the first mattress company to become Climate Neutral Certified, effectively making the business "carbon neutral." In April 2020, the newly certified B Corp took their commitment to addressing climate change a step further by going carbon negative — offsetting more carbon emissions than the company generates, from resource extraction to finished product delivery. Since 2019, Avocado has offset 61,000 metric tons of CO2e.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As longstanding members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

