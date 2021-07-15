Sustainable New Concrete Mix from AEEE to Reduce Cement's Global Carbon Footprint, Boosts Compressive Strength to Revolutionary 48,500 PSI While Reducing Total Costs Up to 47%

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEEE Capital Holding & Advisory Group today announced the completion of a peer review led by Dr. Maher Tadros, Founding Principal of e.construct.US, LLC of its revolutionary new sustainable EASSCM-branded Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) mix.

According to Dr. Tadros' peer review, AEEE's proprietary technology could have a disruptive impact on building and infrastructure construction as the Biden administration finalizes its trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill targeting over 10,000 U.S. bridges.

The worldwide production of cement results in 8% of the global carbon emissions on an annual basis. The production and use of AEEE's revolutionary Ultra-High Performance Cement mix could reduce emission while having a transformative and disruptive impact on the global concrete and construction industries, especially on the $2 trillion U.S. infrastructure initiative. The mix is licensed and in use in China and Egypt, and AEEE is in talks with global construction companies for other world rights.

"Cement is one of the most consumed products on the planet. It represents 8% of the world's annual carbon emissions," says MJ Said, Chief Executive Officer of AEEE. "We're gratified that Dr. Tadros' peer review not only confirms the unparalleled performance and long-term value of AEEE's concrete mix, but also that its sustainable attributes could help the industry reduce the carbon footprint of cement by 16% by 2030 under Paris Accord commitments. The structural life expectancy of bridges built with this new material could exceed 300 years with virtually no maintenance, four times the 75-year design life of the bridges currently built."

The sustainability of the AEEE mix is accompanied by a revolutionary increase in compressive strength to 48,500 PSI and an increase of flexural strength to 7,100 PSI, which is two times stronger than the current market-leading concrete mixes;



The mix produces a lifespan of over 300 years for bridges vs. the current ~75 years, according to e.construct;



The mix results (in combination with unique structural design) in potential savings of up to 47% in total project costs with expedited timetables for construction projects of up to 33%; and



AEEE's precast concrete bridge girder system utilizing the AEEE mix results in 50% weight reduction and in virtual elimination of steel rebar. The intrusive impact on the environment is lessened by the sharply reduced need for total cement and steel usage and reduced fossil-fuel energy consumption. Offered Proprietary Long Span Bridge Beams/Girders have 20 to 50% longer spans and are more efficient than any other existing concrete beam/girder technology at this time.

AEEE's technology is in commercial use in China and Egypt. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with global construction companies and major financial institutions on potential joint ventures to maximize licensing opportunities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

An overview of the e.construct peer review of AEEE's UHPC technology is available to qualified institutions upon request.

About AEEE Capital Holding & Advisory Group :

AEEE is an International Construction Management, Mixed-Use Development and Holding firm. AEEE's principals have built and/or advised on over 8.3mm square feet of landmark commercial, residential, infrastructure projects globally. In addition to its portfolio of sustainable construction technologies, the company provides a range of services to its real estate development clients, including pro-forma analysis, pre-construction, construction management, fee-development and post-completion operations support.

