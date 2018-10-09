Sustainable Steps: Bank of the West Exhibit Transforms Pedestrian Foot Traffic into Clean Energy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West, in partnership with sustainable energy company Pavegen, recently completed four interactive installations in cities across the western United States that demonstrated the possibilities of energy transition with technology that harvests energy from pedestrian footsteps.

The exhibitions, which placed a grid of connected smart tiles in highly-trafficked areas in San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland and Los Angeles, tracked and stored energy generated by pedestrian footfall. As individuals walked across the installations, large-screen monitors tracked steps towards each city's total goal, which ranged from 50,000 to 150,000 steps. The Sacramento, Portland and Los Angeles exhibits featured overhead archways, which illuminated to demonstrate the energy that passersby were generating.

"Hosting these smart tile installations was an interactive way for us to demonstrate energy transition and give people in the Bank's local footprint a first-hand look at what the future of energy could look like," said Ryan Bailey, Head of Retail Banking at Bank of the West. "Showcasing alternative energy sources, such as pedestrian footfall, is just one of many steps we're taking towards supporting a positive, sustainable future for our communities."

Upon reaching the step count goal in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles, Bank of the West made a $10,000 donation to GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit providing solar power and job training to diverse and low-income households in the United States. In Portland, the same donation amount was made to Portland-based Ecotrust, which works in Northwest forests, farms, rivers and cities to build a climate-smart economy good for both people and the planet.

"Like Bank of the West, GRID Alternatives and Ecotrust strive to make a positive impact in their surrounding communities, and as such, were perfect recipients for the donation from this event," said Bailey. "These organizations are working hard to make progress in making clean energy affordable and accessible for all, and we're thrilled to contribute to their efforts."

To learn more about Bank of the West's energy transition goals and initiatives, visit www.bankofthewest.com/change.

See the video on Bank of the West's renewable energy exhibitions.

