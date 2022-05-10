Sustainable Tourism Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 235.21 Bn growth | Europe to have a significant share

May 10, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable tourism market is growing at a CAGR of 9.72% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 235.21 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
- The report recognizes the following as the key players in the sustainable tourism market: Adventure Alternative Ltd., And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, and Intrepid Group among others.
- The global sustainable tourism market structure is fragmented in nature.
- Europe to have a significant share in the global sustainable tourism market.
- Market observed 6.21% YOY growth in 2021.
Key Segments
The sustainable tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international).
The market will observe significant growth in the domestic segment during the forecast period. The familiarity of sustainable tourism policies and rules among local tourists is driving the growth of the segment.
Regional Growth Analysis
The global sustainable tourism market is analyzed across five regions — Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Europe is currently the dominating region, occupying 51% of the global market share. The presence of stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the regional market. However, the market will observe a slower growth in Europe, while regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA will observe faster growth.
Market Dynamics
The sustainable tourism market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences.
Many tourists now prefer buying local products and have dinner at restaurants that use local ingredients to prepare the food. They also plan their adventure trips in public transport to have local and authentic traveling experience instead of hiring taxis. This growing trend among tourists is encouraging tourism companies to offer travel packages that allow tourists to explore local communities. With growing consumer awareness regarding the negative environmental impacts of tourism industry, the demand for sustainable tourism is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The sustainable tourism market is fragmented. Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:
Adventure Alternative Ltd.: The company offers sustainable tourism such as flying adventures, wildlife safaris, school expedition, trekking among others.
And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.: The company offers sustainable virtual care tourism namely &BEYOND Connect.
BOUTECO Ltd.: The company offers trustworthy, independent list of sustainable design-led hotels and boutique eco-hotels.
G Adventures: The company offers sustainable tourism namely G for GOOD.
Intrepid Group: The company offers sustainable tourism through its brands such as brands like Intrepid Travel, Peregrine Adventures, Urban Adventures among others.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the sustainable tourism market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.
|
Sustainable Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 235.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.21
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
France, Germany, US, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adventure Alternative Ltd., And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Mojosurf, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Conditions:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adventure Alternative Ltd.
- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
- BOUTECO Ltd.
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Group
- Kind Traveler PBC
- Mojosurf
- Responsible Travel
- Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
- Wilderness Safaris
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
